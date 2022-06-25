One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash
One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening.
The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m.
Indio police said that multiple people were trapped inside their vehicle when officers arrived on scene.
2 others were taken to the hospital with major injuries, and another 2 people were taken to the hospital for observation.
Police are not releasing the name of the person who died, as the investigation continues.
