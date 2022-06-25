ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZTyJ_0gLYvPLa00

One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening.

The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xT01N_0gLYvPLa00

Indio police said that multiple people were trapped inside their vehicle when officers arrived on scene.

2 others were taken to the hospital with major injuries, and another 2 people were taken to the hospital for observation.

Police are not releasing the name of the person who died, as the investigation continues.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

One person suffers minor injuries after garage fire in La Quinta

A garage fire at a home in La Quinta Tuesday afternoon left one person with minor injuries. The fire happened on the 52000 block of Avenida Herrera. CAL FIRE said the injured person did not need to be taken to the hospital. A utilities and building inspector has been requested to the scene. The Red The post One person suffers minor injuries after garage fire in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Head-On Collision on Cajalco Road [Banning, CA]

The crash happened on June 23rd at around 7:00 a.m. in the 13300 block of Cajalco Road. Furthermore, police said a Honda sedan and big rig were involved in a crash along the roadway. An initial investigation stated that the sedan driver lost control at a high speed on a...
BANNING, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jorge Paniagua Killed in Head-On Crash on North State Street [Hemet, CA]

Traffic Collision on Crest Drive Left One Fatality. The accident happened on North State Street and Crest Drive just after 8:30 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said a southbound Infiniti sedan driven by Paniagua encountered a northbound Honda Civic turning west onto Sagecrest. As a result, the two vehicles...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man sentenced to four years in prison for involvement in Indio shooting

A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty today to three felony counts for his involvement in a gang-related shooting that wounded a passerby in Indio. Jesse Hernandez and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested Sept. 17, 2020, by detectives with the Indio Police Department and personnel from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office Gang Impact Team in Escondido, The post Man sentenced to four years in prison for involvement in Indio shooting appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Indio, CA
Indio, CA
Accidents
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert jewelry store employee injured during armed robbery

Three armed suspects remain on the loose after an armed robbery in Palm Desert Tuesday morning. The robbery happened at the 111 Jewelry and Watch Repair store on the 73200 block of Highway 111. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said that three Black male adults entered the store with weapons shortly before The post Palm Desert jewelry store employee injured during armed robbery appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
knewsradio.com

15 Year Old Gang Banger Busted In Indio

Weapons found at home of 15 year old documented street gang member in Indio. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 15 year old kid from Indio has some major problems in life. First off, he’s already a documented criminal street gang member. Now he’s in jail for for...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people dead after a rollover crash in Beaumont

Two people died at the scene of a rollover crash Sunday morning on the I-10 near Oak valley Parkway in Beaumont.  Cal Fire said the crash happened at 5:27 a.m. with only one car involved. California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this developing story.  The post Two people dead after a rollover crash in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#News Channel#Traffic Accident#Fred Waring Drive
knewsradio.com

Two Desert Hot Springs People Arrested For Rancho Mirage Homicide

Homicide suspects Joseph Runyon and Leslie Martinez. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Two people from Desert Hot Springs have been arrested for killing a man in Rancho Mirage. On Thursday night June 16th 2022 at 10:15, 43 year old Alejandro Suarez of Rancho Mirage was shot on killed on...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ

5 people injured in rollover crash in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a rollover crash in Palm Desert this evening. The incident happened at the intersection of De Anza Way and Portola Avenue just after 7:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Firefighters said the vehicle was carrying 5 people inside, and some of them had to...
PALM DESERT, CA
z1077fm.com

LANDERS MAN ARRESTED FOR INVESTIGATION OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AND FALSE IMPRISONMENT

A Landers man was arrested Sunday, accused of attempted murder and false imprisonment. Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dusty Mile Road in Landers on a request from County Fire for a 28 year old woman who had fallen and was not waking up. Deputies discovered a female who had severe trauma and bruising to her head and body. The victim disclosed she had been beaten by her husband Mark Corbin, 29, with a golf club after she told him she was leaving him. Investigation revealed Corbin struck the victim several times on her arms and body before striking her on the head several more times and preventing her from leaving the residence. The victim sustained several severe injuries to her head and body. She also said Corbin had been abusing her for about one week prior due to the victim ignoring him and not doing what he asked of her. Due to the significance of the injuries to the victim’s head, she suffered a medical emergency by losing consciousness for about five minutes and was unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mark Corbin was subsequently arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center for investigation of Attempted Murder and False Imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Deputy Zavala of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.
LANDERS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mental competency trial for man accused of attacking 7-year-old DHS boy delayed to August

The mental competency trial for a man accused of severely injuring a 7-year-old Desert Hot Springs boy in a random attack has been delayed. The trial is now scheduled to be held on August 31. Daniel Birch Poulsen, 34, was arrested in July 2020 after allegedly attacking Gavin Ludwick in the middle of the street in the The post Mental competency trial for man accused of attacking 7-year-old DHS boy delayed to August appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police Officer Diaz revives man after opioid overdose

Palm Springs Police Department carries Narcan to support various emergency calls. In this case, an unresponsive man due to an opioid overdose in Palm Springs was revived by Officer Diaz using Narcan. The Narcan carried by PSPD officers is a nasal spray used to treat opioid-related emergencies. The unresponsive man had shallow breathing and was The post Palm Springs Police Officer Diaz revives man after opioid overdose appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Road Rage Leads To Arrest Of Salton City Man

Salton City Suspect Alberto Cortez Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. A Salton City man is under arrest for a road rage incident. Deputies served a search warrant at the home of 28 year old Alberto Cortez on Red Sea Avenue in Salton City on Thursday June 23rd 2022 at 7 in the morning.
PORTLAND, OR
knewsradio.com

SWAT Team Nabs 11 Guns In La Quinta

Stash of guns found in La Quinta Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A search warrant served by the SWAT team has turned up 11 guns. And the suspect, 35 year old Christopher Ramos of La Quinta, was illegally in possession of all of them at this home on Vista Coralina in La Quinta.
LA QUINTA, CA
z1077fm.com

SPECIALIZED SHERIFF’S TEAM ARRESTS ANOTHER FELON WITH GUNS

A specialized law enforcement Team, funded by the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Y, has arrested another felon, and taken more guns off the streets. The Sheriff’s Department says Friday (June 3), deputies with the Multiple Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at the intersection of Twentynine Palms Hwy and La Contenta Rd in Yucca Valley. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jose Reynoso. Reynoso, 31, on active felony probation and deputies conducted a probation compliance check. Deputies located a handgun, ammunition, and controlled substance. As a convicted felon Reynoso is prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms and ammunition. Reynoso was arrested for investigation of the weapons and drug violations and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail on $50,000 dollar bail.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Nearly $400K worth of meth found hidden in gym bags & a plastic container during traffic stop in Indio

A 20-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested after Border Patrol reported finding nearly $400,000 worth of meth hidden in gym bags and a plastic container during a traffic stop in Indio. The arrest happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 10 near the Golf Center Parkway exit. Border Patrol agents conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10 performed a The post Nearly $400K worth of meth found hidden in gym bags & a plastic container during traffic stop in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gene Autry Trail reopened at the Wash due to critical injury crash

N Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash is back open after a major injury crash shut the road down for seven hours. The head-on collision was reported at around 7:30 a.m. Lt. Gustavo Araiza of the Palm Springs Police Department said one driver suffered major injuries while the other sustained moderate injuries. Both were transported The post Gene Autry Trail reopened at the Wash due to critical injury crash appeared first on KESQ.
WHITEWATER, CA
mynewsla.com

Perris Man Accused of Making, Supplying Meth in Large Amounts

A 32-year-old convicted felon accused of manufacturing and selling methamphetamine out of his Perris home where young children were present was arrested Tuesday by federal authorities. Alvaro Hector Martinez was indicted earlier this month on three counts of possession of meth, and one count each of conspiracy to distribute the...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy