One person is dead after a traffic collision in Indio Friday evening.

The crash happened on Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive just after 6 p.m.

Indio police said that multiple people were trapped inside their vehicle when officers arrived on scene.

2 others were taken to the hospital with major injuries, and another 2 people were taken to the hospital for observation.

Police are not releasing the name of the person who died, as the investigation continues.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post One dead, 4 injured in Indio crash appeared first on KESQ .