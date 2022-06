Naomie Olindo admits she ate a bit of humble pie when she came back to Southern Charm... maybe a piece or two more than she even expected. "I was just a lot more vulnerable this year," Naomie tells ET ahead of her return airing on TV. "Normally if I was afraid of something, I would just overcompensate by being condescending or something, but instead I'm like, 'Mmm... I'm kinda scared right now.' So I was a lot more honest about my feelings."

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO