Cherry County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bennett County Area, Mellette and Todd Counties, Tripp County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bennett County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity values, and strong winds will bring conditions favorable for large fire growth from late this morning through this afternoon across portions of southwest and south central South Dakota. Local fuel conditions may preclude fire growth in some locations. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon. Some of these storms may produce strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning with little to no associated rainfall. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * LIGHTNING...Cloud to ground lighting with little to no rainfall is possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry lightning would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph with the strongest winds mainly along and east of Highway 83. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 15 percent with the lowest values mainly along and west of Highway 83. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control. Additional fire starts are possible due to lightning from thunderstorms late in the day, especially across northwest Nebraska.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

