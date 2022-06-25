Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bennett County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ TODAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 322, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .The combination of hot temperatures, low relative humidity values, and strong winds will bring conditions favorable for large fire growth from late this morning through this afternoon across portions of southwest and south central South Dakota. Local fuel conditions may preclude fire growth in some locations. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are also expected this afternoon. Some of these storms may produce strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning with little to no associated rainfall. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * LIGHTNING...Cloud to ground lighting with little to no rainfall is possible. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry lightning would produce critical fire weather conditions.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO