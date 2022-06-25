Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Marshall, Pennington by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-24 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is...alerts.weather.gov
