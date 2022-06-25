ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dozens die trying to cross into Spanish enclave of Melilla

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 23 migrants have died and others were hurt on Friday when a huge crowd tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla, officials from neighbouring Morocco say. Reports say some of those...

The Independent

Melilla border ‘stampede’ death toll rises to 37 as police accused of ‘aggressive violence’

At least 37 people have now died after thousands of migrants tried to scale a border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla.More than 2,000 people stormed the area on Friday, with around 500 managing to get into a border control area after an iron fence was cut with shears.Moroccan authorities said the individuals died as a result of a “stampede”. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Walking Borders, have called for an an immediate investigation into the tragedy, amid allegations of police ‘violence’. The founder and spokesperson of Walking Borders, Helena Maleno Garzón, confirmed the death toll...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
US News and World Report

Dozens of Migrants Piled Together at Melilla Border Fence - Video

RABAT/MADRID (Reuters) -Dozens of migrants were pictured lying by a Moroccan border fence, some bleeding and many apparently lifeless, in video showing the aftermath of an attempted mass crossing into a Spanish enclave on Friday in which at least 23 died. Moroccan authorities said the disaster occurred after migrants attempted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Violence at Spanish enclave sparks fear of worse to come

A massive attempt by migrants to storm the barrier between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla resulted in "unprecedented violence" that killed at least 23 sub-Saharan Africans and has sparked fears of worse to come. They were among 2,000 migrants who on Friday stormed the heavily fortified border between the Moroccan region of Nador and the enclave of Melilla. 
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
