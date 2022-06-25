Dozens die trying to cross into Spanish enclave of Melilla

At least 37 people have now died after thousands of migrants tried to scale a border fence between Morocco and the Spanish enclave Melilla.More than 2,000 people stormed the area on Friday, with around 500 managing to get into a border control area after an iron fence was cut with shears.Moroccan authorities said the individuals died as a result of a “stampede”. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Walking Borders, have called for an an immediate investigation into the tragedy, amid allegations of police ‘violence’. The founder and spokesperson of Walking Borders, Helena Maleno Garzón, confirmed the death toll...

