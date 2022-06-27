ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Convicted Felon Arrested in Connection with Shooting Outside Annapolis Salon

Report Annapolis News
Report Annapolis News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6tTK_0gLYp8sy00
Source: Anne Arundel Cty Govt

A convicted felon has been arrested on charges related to a recent Annapolis shooting.

Sources tell Report Annapolis News that shortly after 12:00pm on June 2, 2022, emergency units responded to Gilma's Salon located in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road following the report of a shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp4BO_0gLYp8sy00
Source: Google Maps

An adult man was reportedly located by first responders with injuries consistent with being shot. The man was transported by helicopter to an nearby trauma center.

About 3 weeks later, David Antonio Mayen (pictured above), 23, was arrested after being identified as a suspect in the shooting, authorities said. Court records indicate that Mayen has been held without bond on several charges, including attempted murder, first degree assault amd reckless endangerment.

On June 30, 2020, Mayen pled guilty to a felony charge in connection with the December 2019 robbery of a food delivery driver in Annapolis. He was sentenced to 10 years with all but 18 months suspended. Mayen had also been ordered to pay nearly $1,5000 in restitution and serve a term of supervised probation for a period of five years, online records say.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Gunman Kills BF Arguing With GF In Baltimore County: Police

A 32-year-old man is dead and his girlfriend suffered a gunshot wound after being assaulted following a domestic dispute in Maryland, authorities announced. Andrew Bowers was shot and killed by 21-year-old William Reckline, of Glen Burnie, who also shot Bowers’ girlfriend amid an ongoing domestic dispute over the weekend, officials said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Conviction Reinstated For Maryland Man Accused Of Killing High Schoolers

The Maryland Court of Appeals has reinstated a murder conviction for a man who helped kill two high school students, authorities say. Rony Galicia, 30, of Boyds, was involved in the murder of Shadj Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberoy, 18, the night before their graduation from Northwest High in June 2017, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
dcwitness.org

Judge Schedules Preliminary Hearing for Codefendants in Homicide Case

DC Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo schedules a preliminary hearing for co-defendants in a homicide case that occurred earlier this year. Maurice Williams, 19, and Seaun McDowney, 18, are accused of the shooting death of 20-year-old Marquette White. On Jan. 21, Metropolitan Police Department officers received a call for a shooting on the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Dr, NE. Upon arrival, officers located White suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital the same night.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Lootpress

Maryland Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Maryland man was sentenced today to nine years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and violating his supervised release. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April...
HUNTINGTON, WV
dcwitness.org

Document: 15-Year Old Fatally Shot

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting death of 15-year-old Blue Bryant. At approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest due to reports of a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located a Bryant and an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Northeast

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast on June 26. At approximately 12:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 50th Street, NE due to reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Markel Ford suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Annapolis News#Gilma S Salon
fox5dc.com

Police chase leads to fatal motorcycle crash in DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A police chase Monday morning led to a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast. Police say the pursuit began around 1:46 a.m. after officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) spotted a driver who they believed was wanted in connection to a homicide. For nearly an...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 6-year-old, man hospitalized after shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 6-year-old girl and a man are were injured in a shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland on Monday night. Prince George's County Police report the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of Frontier Count. Police received a 911 call for help after two people were shot and were being driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Killed, Man Wounded In Washington, D.C., Shooting: Police

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a man was wounded in a shooting over the weekend in the nation's capital, police said. Blue Bryant, 15, was shot on Saturday, June 25, around 9 p.m. near the Shaw-Howard Metro station in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Metropolitan police said. The shooter also wounded a man in the incident. Paramedics rushed them to a nearby hospital, but Bryant died of his injuries the following day police, police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

4 pounds of fentanyl pills seized after I-95 police chase, crash

The Virginia State Police said a chase down Interstate 95 early Sunday led to a crash — and the seizure of more than 4 pounds of fentanyl pills. Alpha Kamara, 24, of Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with eluding police, felony hit-and-run, unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony drug possession with intent to distribute, obstructing justice by resisting arrest and driving without a license.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
WDVM 25

15-year-old dies after Saturday night shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night. Around 9:20 p.m. DC Police responded to the 1700 block of 8th St, Northwest for a shooting. According to the news release, police found an adult male and a teenage male both on the ground with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Seat Pleasant officer injured after car crashes into police car

A Seat Pleasant police officer was injured after a driver struck the police car, while officers were responding to a different car crash in Maryland on Sunday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Seat Pleasant police officers came to investigate a crash that closed Central Avenue in both directions, between Shady Glen Drive and Jonquil Avenue.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
Report Annapolis News

Report Annapolis News

Annapolis, MD
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy