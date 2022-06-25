Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Morgan County; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County Hot and dry conditions combined with winds gusting over 30 mph are expected across portions of northeast Colorado. .Temperatures near and exceeding 100 degrees will combine with winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 10 percent as well. Fuels are drying out with every passing day, and are probably not far from being critical especially if no precipitation occurs in the next several days. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MORGAN COUNTY, NORTHERN LOGAN COUNTY, AND ELBERT COUNTY BELOW 6000 FEET...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 244 AND 246 The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 244 and 246. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.

