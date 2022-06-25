ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Person crushed by pallet of commercial glass in Palm Harbor

By Heather Monahan
 4 days ago

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A person had to be flown to a trauma center on Thursday afternoon after being crushed by a pallet of glass in Pinellas County.

East Lake Fire Rescue officials said they were called to a trauma alert just after 2:30 p.m. on Keystone Road near US-19.

Pensacola man arrested for assaulting deputies, K9

According to a spokesperson for the department, a person was crushed by a pallet of commercial glass. The spokesperson said the pallet of glass weighed hundreds of pounds.

Fire rescue crews that responded to the scene were able to get the victim out from under the glass. An air ambulance was flown in to bring the person to a trauma center nearby. Keystone Road between East Lake Road and US-19 were temporarily shut down so the helicopter could land.

According to East Lake Fire Rescue, the condition of the victim is currently unknown.

“Our thoughts are with the patient and their family,” the spokesperson said.

Rescue officials did not say what happened leading up to the incident or provide any additional details on the victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates and download the free News Channel 8 app to receive breaking news alerts.

