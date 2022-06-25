ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘The Art of Murder, The Case of the Deadly Grudges’ debuts in Topeka

By Keith Horinek
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Civic Theatre has brought back their ever popular murder mystery, “The Art of Murder, The Case of the Deadly Grudges.”

This year’s play was written by Shannon J. Reilly, Artistic Director at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

“The Art of Murder is our signature fundraiser,” Reilly said. “This is the eighth annual Art of Murder. This is something that is very theater oriented. We have a big stage in one room where the murder takes place and at the end of that scene the actors break out to their individual stages and at the end of the night the guests have to determine who the murderer was.”

“The Art of Murder” is an interactive indoor murder mystery event, held at the Washburn Institute of Technology. Guests watch as one of their own is murdered right before their very eyes. During the course of the evening they must watch four different scenes in four different rooms to try to determine the person or persons that was responsible for the murder.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks from over a dozen local vendors as they try to deduce the murderer’s identity. There were special appearances by guest celebrities: City Councilman Michael Lesser and Interim City Manager Bill Cochran.

