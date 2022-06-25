Peoria Police arrest man for March Homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested a man for the death of 40-year-old Timothy D. Foreman Jr. Friday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers arrested 22-year-old Chazier Johnson for first-degree murder. The shooting occurred on March 8,...
PEORIA, Ill. — A shooting reported Tuesday afternoon is confirmed to have been deadly and police are asking the public’s help in finding the suspect. Peoria Police say officers got a shots-fired call in a central Peoria residential neighborhood near McClure Avenue and Broadway Street around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
8:30 PM UPDATE: Peoria Police say the man, who was shot earlier Tuesday afternoon has died. Police say they were called to the 1000 block of West McClure Avenue regarding someone who had been shot, while patrol officers saying the suspect had fled the scene. Lifesaving measures were begun by...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police responded to a “shots fired” incident near Valley View Circle and Reeveston Drive Sunday. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:24 p.m. and located evidence that a shooting had occurred. The circumstances of...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Bloomington man was sentenced Tuesday to 50-years in prison for a fatal shooting in the Twin-Cities almost four years ago. A jury in February convicted Jordyn Thornton, 22, of first-degree murder for shooting-to-death Trevonte Kirkwood in the 1300 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington in October 2018. It was an unprecedented year for homicides in McLean County, with the State’s Attorney’s office winning murder convictions in each of the 11 cases.
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a late Sunday night shooting. BPD investigators report officers responded around 9:24 p.m. to the 400 block of Valley View Circle. During an investigation, authorities found physical evidence that a shooting had occurred. There are no...
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Galesburg Police Department has arrested Diane J. Wall, 57, for multiple counts of theft and identity theft in excess of $500,000. Galesburg PD announced Wall’s June 22 arrest on Tuesday morning. The US Inspector General’s office and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office launched...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves. A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area. In total, the two women have stolen […]
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Firefighters Union posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they had dispatched at least nine emergency vehicles to a structure fire at Market and Lee streets. Arriving units reported to an active fire on the third floor of the building just after 6:30 a.m....
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested a man Friday for the shooting death of 40-year-old Timothy Foreman Jr. According to a release from the PPD, officers located 22-year-old Chazier Johnson on N. Gale Avenue. He was taken in for questioning and subsequently arrested for first-degree murder.
UPDATE (9:08 p.m.) — Crews worked from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27, to get the tugboat out of the water, and back to Hamm’s Harbor in Chillicothe. Barge traffic is now reopened back to normal. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Coast Guard is actively...
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent hit and run accident. At 2:20 pm on Saturday, June 18th, a vehicle that was stopped facing eastbound at the intersection of North Clay and East Douglas...
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say one person is dead after an overnight Friday car crash. In a release, police say that at around 1:25 a.m., officers witnessed a car drive through two red lights on Market Street - at Center and Madison streets. The car had...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An accident in Peoria requires the “Jaws of Life” to be used. Officials were called to the 100 West Republic Street around midnight. There reports of a car hitting a light pole on it’s passenger side, leaving the driver trapped inside.
According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters were called to a single-vehicle accident just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the area of W. Republic and Knoxville Avenue. Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said a two-door coupe struck a light pole on the passenger side, and the driver was trapped inside. Crews used...
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Camille Coates won the Peoria County District 2 seat Tuesday. Camille Coates received 238 votes and Martha Ross received 185 votes. She will be replacing Junior Watkins who was first elected in 1994.
A driver who police had earlier tried to pull over was killed in a crash early Friday morning on Bloomington's west side. Bloomington Police said officers tried to pull over a car around 1:25 a.m. Friday after it blew two red lights on Market Street and struck another vehicle at a stop sign. The car didn't stop, and police ended their attempt for a traffic stop. The driver of the stopped vehicle was not injured.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One man is hospitalized after a shooting in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth told Heart of Illinois ABC officers were called to the 2200 block of N. Maryland St. around 4:06 a.m. Thursday morning to a four round Shot Spotter alert.
Comments / 0