Peoria Police arrest man for March Homicide

By Sean Lisitza
Central Illinois Proud
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested a man for the death of 40-year-old Timothy D. Foreman Jr. Friday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers arrested 22-year-old Chazier Johnson for first-degree murder. The shooting occurred on March 8,...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

