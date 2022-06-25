Albuquerque libraries hosting summer reading program, special events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Library’s summer reading program is back. Oceans of Possibilities is an eight-week celebration that will feature special in-person events to encourage children of all ages to read. Registration for the program opened on June 4 but will remain open until the program ends on July 30.

Youth Services Manager Deborah Hassi said this is the first time since 2019 that they’re able to have in-person events that coincide with the summer reading program. “We are excited to have people coming back into our branches for performances and to check in with us and get little incentive prizes,” Hassi said.

The free program allows children to set their own goals. Once a week, they can bring their reading log to any of the branch locations, show their progress, and earn a weekly prize. Adults will earn chances at weekly prizes at each check-in visit. Participants who turn in their completed reading logs at the end of the Summer Reading Program will be entered into a grand prize drawing held at each branch.

Hassi said summer reading programs like this are important for kids to help them learn. “This is a great way to keep the learning centers of their brains engaged during the summer months so that any learning they may have acquired during the school year doesn’t kind of fade away or atrophy away over the summer months. “Like any other muscle in the body, if you don’t use it, you lose it,” Hassi said.

They will host musicians, magic shows, comedy shows, educational shows, and more. For more information, visit the city library website .

