Topeka, KS

Topeka officers fatally shoot knife-wielding man

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

A man was shot in west Wichita following a dispute over a stolen motorcycle. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near 13th and Maize.

A man, 25, told officers that he spotted his stolen motorcycle near 13th and Maize Rd., being driven by another man left on foot.

A short time later a man, 46, approached an officer near Kellogg and Maize, saying he had heard a number of gunshots near 21st and Tyler, and then realized he had been hit.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.  Investigators say they believe the man is the person who was driving the motorcycle.

An investigation is ongoing.

