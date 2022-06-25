ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Man charged after White Castle employee shot during robbery

FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkG93_0gLYhdgS00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a White Castle employee during an armed robbery at the fast-food restaurant in University City on Thursday.

Matthew Sabir, 37, was charged Friday with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Sabir entered a White Castle in the 7300 block of Olive Boulevard at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday and demanded money from the cash register. Before anyone gave him the cash, police said he began shooting and injured a female employee.

Top Story: Fire in the Central West End destroys restaurants

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

“Right now, our hearts and prayers are with the victim, our employee, because when one of them hurt, we all hurt,” White Castle manager Darrin Cotton told FOX 2 on Thursday. “So, right now, we’re working closely to make sure that the employee is okay.”

After the shooting, police believe Sabir ran north across Olive Boulevard. Officers arrested him the following day. His bond was set at $250,000, cash only.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Man charged with murder in deadly double shooting in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN, Mo. — A Berkeley, Missouri, man was charged Monday in connection with a deadly double shooting in Pine Lawn Friday evening. Trevontae Sain, 20, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the deaths of 19-year-old Jacob Pierce and 24-year-old Markco Willingham.
BERKELEY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#St Louis County#Police#Violent Crime#Olive Boulevard#Fox#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Man shot and killed in St. Louis on his own street

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on his own block Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood. Dennis Taylor, 49, was found in the 3200 block of North Taylor Avenue just after 5 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his residence is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

22-year-old shot in the face and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 22-year-old man was shot in the face Sunday afternoon in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood. Police said officers found Theoreon Sanders at approximately 5:50 p.m. inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown at this time what led up to the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Two men shot in Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning

ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.” The two men who were shot […]
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Suspicous death investigating underway in Gravois Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a Gravois Park home. Theoreon Sanders, 22, was found shot in the face in the 3600 block of Oregon around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Beast

Cops: 13-Year-Old Driver Kills 3 Passengers by Crashing Car Into a Tree

A 13-year-old boy from Florissant, Missouri was charged with three counts of manslaughter Tuesday for crashing a car into a tree, killing three other kids in the car. Police say the teenager was speeding near houses at 1:45 a.m. Monday with two 13-year olds and one 9-year-old when he rammed a tree, causing the car to burst into flames. The names of those involved have not been released due to their age, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. A lone survivor was treated for unknown injuries Monday, according to Florissant police officer Steve Michael.
FLORISSANT, MO
The Telegraph

Granite City man faces multiple charges in accident

EDWARDSVILLE - A Granite City man faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a June 22 accident on Morrison Road, Granite City. John T. Turcott, 68, of Granite City, was charged June 24 with failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to vehicle, failure to give aid or information in accident involving death or injury and operation of uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm, all Class A misdemeanors; and failure to report accident to police authority by driver, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage, all Class P misdemeanors.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Early morning shooting incident at Riverfront Park currently under investigation

Two men are being treated for gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting in Alton. According to information from the Alton Police Department, officers were called to Riverfront Park at around 12:45am to the report of shots fired. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido says their investigation revealed several people met...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Body pulled from Mississippi River, Metro East police say

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Metro East investigators were called to the Mississippi River to recover a body Monday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a body was pulled from the river. Limited details surrounding the victim’s identity or what alerted officers to the area have been released.
MONROE COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Police searching for suspects who robbed woman at Walgreens in Clayton

CLAYTON (KMOV) - Police are searching for three suspects who they say robbed a woman on the parking lot of the Walgreens in Clayton Saturday. The incident happened just after 1:45 a.m. Police tell News 4 that two of the suspects confronted the victim, pulled out handguns, and demanded her wallet and car keys.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy