Pensacola man arrested for assaulting deputies, K9

By Cody Long
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A man was arrested after he assaulted deputies and a K9 while they were serving an arrest warrant.

Adam Keller, 28, is charged with resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery on a police K9.

Escambia County sheriff’s deputies went to a house Wednesday, June 23, to serve an arrest warrant but they were told Keller wasn’t there. They found him in a bathroom. While they tried to detain him, Keller began swinging his closed fists frantically in an attempt to get away, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said he was given several commands to stop resisting but he refused to comply. More deputies showed up and brought in K9 Triton. Keller is accused of slamming K9 Triton’s head forcefully into the door frame of the closed bathroom door.

Keller then tried to run to the back kitchen door and punched a deputy in the chest, officials say. Three deputies then struck Keller in the head, chest and torso but they fell to the floor as he continued to resist.

Keller finally said “I’m done” and he was placed under arrest. He is in the Escambia County Jail with a bond set at $11,000.

