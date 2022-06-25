ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-24 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin. Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph with the strongest winds mainly along and east of Highway 83. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 to 15 percent with the lowest values mainly along and west of Highway 83. * Impacts...Any fires which may develop will have a high probability for rapid spread and may be difficult to control. Additional fire starts are possible due to lightning from thunderstorms late in the day, especially across northwest Nebraska.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised on Wednesday. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread out of control. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...013 014...079...080...081...252 AND 253 * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma and Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman and Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Winds...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Logan County, Northeast Weld County, Phillips County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Logan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County Hot and dry conditions combined with winds gusting over 30 mph are expected across portions of northeast Colorado. .Temperatures near and exceeding 100 degrees will combine with winds 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Relative humidity is expected to drop to near 10 percent as well. Fuels are drying out with every passing day, and are probably not far from being critical especially if no precipitation occurs in the next several days. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 242, 248, 249, 250 AND 251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Critical fire conditions will be possible from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO

