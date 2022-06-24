ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

UNC basketball’s Brady Manek signs with Charlotte Hornets for 2022 NBA Summer League

By Adam Smith, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 4 days ago

North Carolina basketball forward Brady Manek will have a shot at earning a spot in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.

Manek has signed on to join the Hornets for summer league in Las Vegas, his agency said Friday , after he wasn’t selected Thursday night in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He becomes another Tar Heels product with the Charlotte NBA team, owned by UNC icon Michael Jordan and run by general manager Mitch Kupchak, the former North Carolina standout.

The Hornets open summer league play July 8 against the Indiana Pacers (6 p.m., ESPN). They face the Los Angeles Lakers on July 10 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV) and the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 13 (5 p.m., ESPNU), before finishing group play against the Chicago Bulls on July 14 (5 p.m., ESPN2).

On the schedule: UNC basketball to play Indiana Hoosiers as part of 2022 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

'He's elite': Why UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis sees a place for Brady Manek in the NBA

Final piece of the puzzle: UNC basketball lands Northwestern transfer Pete Nance to add to loaded roster

The 6-foot-9 sharpshooting Manek fielded NBA interest during the leadup to the draft. He worked out for the Atlanta Hawks, Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards, per HoopsHype.

Manek also participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp last month in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21o8Ng_0gLYfaXL00

He was a four-year starter at Oklahoma prior to becoming a one-of-a-kind find last season in Chapel Hill, a graduate transfer success story that made him an essential piece of North Carolina’s run to the Final Four and NCAA championship game.

“It’s very hard for me to imagine there’s not a place for Brady in the NBA, with his size, his ability to shoot,” Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said last week. “He’s more than ‘he can shoot.’ He’s elite. There’s guys that’s can make shots, there’s guys that can make open shots and there’s guys that can also make contested shots, and Brady can do it all.

“Especially where the game is, and then you combine that with the character, the way that he carries himself, the type of person he is, the family that he comes from. He will be playing in the NBA next year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbq6x_0gLYfaXL00

Manek topped UNC in successful 3-pointers (98), and ranked second on the team in rebounding (6.1 per game) and third in scoring (15.1 points per game). North Carolina went 25-6 in games when he scored in double figures, and 20-5 when he connected on multiple threes.

He tied Caleb Love for the team lead in scoring during the NCAA Tournament with 18.8 points per game — underlined by 28 points against Marquette, 26 against Baylor and 19 against Saint Peter’s — while shooting 54.3% from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range. Only Gonzaga star Drew Timme averaged more points through his team’s first two NCAA games than Manek.

Big Four and More: Ready to read more on the ACC and college sports? Join our ‘Big Four and More’ newsletter that’s delivered right to your email

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

Take advantage of our $1 for 6 months sale on digital subscriptions. For special offers, click here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: UNC basketball’s Brady Manek signs with Charlotte Hornets for 2022 NBA Summer League

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Andrew Wiggins' Girlfriend Posts Hot Pictures From Their Vacation Together With An Interesting Caption: "Exactly Where I'm Supposed To Be"

Andrew Wiggins is having the time of his life after winning his first NBA title, as he should. Wiggins played a starring role for the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 playoffs, as the Dubs completed a remarkable turnaround from missing the playoffs to becoming NBA champions. He was partying hard in Las Vegas in the aftermath and is now chilling on vacation with his longtime girlfriend, Mychal Johnson.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Oklahoma State
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Shaq sends clear message to DeVos family

The Orlando Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero ushers in a new era for the NBA franchise. Shaquille O’Neal, who represents their heyday, would love the chance to be part of that new era as a potential owner. While O’Neal is best known for his time...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Pete Nance
The Spun

Draymond Green Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Very Clear

Kyrie Irving is once again the center of NBA attention off the court. The Brooklyn Nets point guard must decide by Wednesday whether to take a $36.5 million player option or elect for free agency. If he leaves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski identified the Los Angeles Lakers as "the most significant threat" for his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sha'Carri Richardson's Performance

Another day, another disappointing result for Sha'Carri Richardson. After failing to qualify for the women's 100m dash final, Richardson flamed out in the 200m dash, as well. Richardson, once viewed as the face of American women's sprinting, has fallen on tough times. Richardson had no interest in speaking with the...
SPORTS
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Nba Summer League#Unc Basketball#Unc#The Charlotte Hornets#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Chicago Bulls#Espn2#Indiana Hoosiers#Acc Big Ten Challenge#Northwestern#The Atlanta Hawks#Pacers#Washington Wizards
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Draymond Green Reveals What He Told LeBron During Phone Call

Draymond Green is feeling some kind of way after winning his fourth NBA Championship. The Golden State Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in six games during this year's NBA Finals to win their fourth championship in the last eight years. Green spoke to NBA superstar LeBron James on the...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Coach K Reveals His Plan: College Basketball World Surprised

We won't be seeing Coach K on the sideline of Duke basketball games in 2022-23. We won't be seeing him at Cameron Indoor Stadium at all, actually. The legendary college basketball coach told Jon Rothstein that he doesn't plan on attending any home games next season. He doesn't want to be a distraction for new head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Marquette University
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr: Celtics fans 'crossed the line' with Draymond chants

Did Boston Celtics fans go too far with their anti-Draymond Green chants during the NBA Finals?. The TD Garden crowd rained "F--- you, Draymond" chants on the Golden State Warriors star throughout the series. Both Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson expressed their displeasure with the foul language after Game 3.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Times-News

Times-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy