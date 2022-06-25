ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PHOTOS: Houston abortion rights supporters protest overturning of Roe v. Wade

By ShaVonne Herndon, Mark Norris
houstonpublicmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rights supporters protested outside the Bob Casey United States Court House on Friday in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning...

www.houstonpublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org

How the Roe ruling might affect other reproductive health matters (June 28, 2022)

On Tuesday’s show: It's not just unwanted pregnancies. Stricter abortion laws following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade could affect parents who want a child but face medical challenges. Also this hour: Lori Garver, former NASA Deputy Administrator, talks about her time in the space industry, working...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
KBTX.com

Texas Supreme Court rules in favor of Texas Central’s right for eminent domain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The bullet train a received new breath of life today. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Texas Central to have eminent domain authority to seize land needed for that 30 billion dollar railway project going from Dallas to Houston. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Texas Central in favor...
WFAA

Texas Supreme Court: $30 billion bullet train project has authority to seize land

DALLAS — A divided Texas Supreme Court has given the proposed high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston renewed life, at least on paper. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Texas Central — the Dallas company planning to build the railway — has eminent domain authority. The ruling comes a little more than a week after opponents of the controversial project thought it was dead after Texas Central's CEO resigned, leaving the company without any top management.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
KHOU

Teen accused of raping therapist at Katy juvenile detention center could be tried as adult

KATY, Texas — A teen who is accused of sexually and physically assaulting a therapist was in court on Monday. The point of the hearing was to determine if the 16-year-old will stand trial as an adult or juvenile. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it's looking to try him as an adult because they think he could commit more serious crimes if he's tried as a juvenile.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Missing: 7-month-old Houston baby with health issues

HOUSTON — A search is underway for a Houston baby who hasn't been seen in 10 days. Relatives told police that 7-month-old Kodi Davis has health issues and needs. "immediate medical attention." She is believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Kennedy Greene. They were last seen on June...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Protest#Downtown Houston#United States#The Supreme Court#Democratic#Houston Public Media
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in showcasing the best places to find high-quality Seafood in the wonderful city of Houston, Texas. Whether it’s a quick fix for some great clam chowder or some fried shrimp or you are looking for a relaxing and beautiful atmosphere and to bring a friend or the entire family, we have some great picks to choose from below. From fried finger foods to extraordinary seafood dishes, let us help you find the 10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1960

A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy