ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

5 Hospitalized Following Annapolis Accident Involving Police Cruiser, Overturned Ambulance with Patient Onboard

Report Annapolis News
Report Annapolis News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjj6Q_0gLYYyeK00
Civilian

Five people were hospitalized after an accident involving a police vehicle and an overturned Naval Academy ambulance occured in Annapolis.

The Anne Arundel County Police cruiser and ambulance were involved in the accident that occurred on Jennifer Road at 7:16am, on June 24, police said. A patient and three fire department personnel, who were inside of the ambulance at the time of the crash, and the officer behind the wheel of the cruiser, were all evaluated at a nearby hospital.

No serious or life-threatening injuries were reported. Further details are expected once a traffic safety investigation is completed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Annapolis, MD
Accidents
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Annapolis, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Accidents
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Naval Academy, MD
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#The Ambulance#Cruiser#Traffic Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Report Annapolis News

Report Annapolis News

Annapolis, MD
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy