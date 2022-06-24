ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

We Saw You: Jerry Schilling on “Elvis” the Movie

By Michael Donahue
 3 days ago

Jerry Schilling at the Memphis premiere of Elvis at The Guest House at Graceland (Credit: Michael Donahue)

WATN Local Memphis

Opera Memphis sells Wolf River Blvd. building, prepares for move to heart of city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Opera Memphis is making a big move back to the heart of the city after selling its headquarters near Germantown. The organization said it sold the Clark Opera Memphis Center at 6745 Wolf River Blvd on June 24, 2022. It’s part of a move that’s been planned since a committee formed in 2019 to explore locations, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
MEMPHIS, TN
Washingtonian.com

Studio Theatre Crowns The Hot Wing King

The Hot Wing King is a love letter to playwright Katori Hall’s family and to her hometown of Memphis. If the key to one’s heart is through their stomach, it’s no wonder The Hot Wing King unlocks a glimpse into the soul. The 2021 Pulitzer Committee praised...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday. Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look. The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: June 24-26

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. You know what’s wild to me? In 2014, a German server named Oliver Streumpfel set a world record for carrying 27 full one-liter beer mugs at once — and then broke that record in 2017 by carrying 29. That’s over 100 pounds of beer. Wild. But what’s even wilder to me is that the powers-that-be at the Guinness World Records said, “You know what’s missing from our books?” And some intern answered, “How many beers can one person carry over 40 meters?” And the powerful ones said, “Yeah, that’s what.” I guess that’s what you get from an organization with the same name as an Irish dry stout. But, hey, don’t let my negative-Nancy commentary stop you from achieving your dreams of breaking Mr. Streumpfel’s record. Heck, why not try it out at Crafts & Drafts, where a fine selection of regional and local beers await you?
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Frontdoor announces plans to leave Peabody Place headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

Woman hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a restaurant in Midtown (Memphis, TN)

Woman hospitalized after a vehicle slams into a restaurant in Midtown (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a woman suffered injuries after her car ran into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Cooper Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. The preliminary reports revealed that the longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when a car crashed into the front door backwards [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
Elvis
WREG

One killed in shooting on Crump Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon on E.H. Crump Boulevard. Police said they responded to the 400 block of Crump near Danny Thomas at 12:30. A male victim was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'This will be a destination' | Van Turner announces big plans for Health Sciences Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two years of hosting Memphis' biggest Juneteenth celebration, Van Turner announced Friday the city's Health Sciences Park will be partnering with Telisa Franklin, the organizer for the Juneteenth celebration. Turner announced the partnership Friday alongside Franklin at the park, formerly named Forrest Park after confederate...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Heartbreaking’ homicide in North Memphis still unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed during a trip to a convenience store in North Memphis, leaving his family to mourn. Newly released pictures of the man detectives believe to be responsible has given the family a chance at justice. “It’s just so shocking, heartbreaking,” Georiesha Minter, cousin of the victim, said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Graceland
cityscoop.us

WREG

WREG Weather: More heat, then rain and relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday. The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said. A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crash into popular restaurant in cooper-young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police said there was a three-car crash at about 2 p.m Sunday. A car left the roadway and struck Barksdale Restaurant. One woman was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN

