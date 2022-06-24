We Saw You: Jerry Schilling on “Elvis” the Movie

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. You know what’s wild to me? In 2014, a German server named Oliver Streumpfel set a world record for carrying 27 full one-liter beer mugs at once — and then broke that record in 2017 by carrying 29. That’s over 100 pounds of beer. Wild. But what’s even wilder to me is that the powers-that-be at the Guinness World Records said, “You know what’s missing from our books?” And some intern answered, “How many beers can one person carry over 40 meters?” And the powerful ones said, “Yeah, that’s what.” I guess that’s what you get from an organization with the same name as an Irish dry stout. But, hey, don’t let my negative-Nancy commentary stop you from achieving your dreams of breaking Mr. Streumpfel’s record. Heck, why not try it out at Crafts & Drafts, where a fine selection of regional and local beers await you?

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO