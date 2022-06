Jasper – Flo Martin has been named the 2022 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Volunteer of the Year Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters - USA, the sponsors of Memorial Hospital. Martin is the fifth recipient for this annual award that is based on outstanding performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and the core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice. Other nominees for the 2022 award included Robbie Garland, Dana Hoffman, Betty Johnson, Levi Nigg, Pam Nigg, and Adam Schwartz.

