1 killed, another hurt in uptown shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting Friday night in uptown Charlotte, officials said.

First responders were called to East Trade Street near the Charlotte Area Transit Center shortly before 9 p.m., where they found the shooting victims.

CMPD said the shooting happened on West Trade Street near Sycamore Street and the victims drove to East Trade Street.

The injured person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene tape blocked off much of the street traffic around the Transit Center and the Spectrum Center.

The CityLYNX Gold Line stopped operating and the Transit Center was temporarily closed due to all of the police activity. Riders were asked to go to Fourth and Brevard streets. CATS staff were on the scene to assist riders.

No further information has been released.

At the time of the shooting, there were protests happening uptown after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. The demonstrations were not connected to the shooting, CMPD said.

At about the same time, officers responded to another shooting scene off East Fourth Street near Thompson Park. The shooting victim had serious injuries, paramedics said.

