Dozens in Irvington take to the streets in response to Supreme Court ruling
Dozens took the streets in Irvington Friday to express their opinions on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Protesters came to Village Hall for a chance to speak their minds and use the opportunity to continue advocating for women's rights.
Kelli Scott, of Irvington, wanted everyone to get a moment to say how they were feeling.
"Today we cry and we lament," says Scott. "And tomorrow we get to work."
While A 2019 New York law protects a woman's right to abortion within the state, some feel that could be in jeopardy in the future.
There were also rallies held in Yorktown, Pleasantville and Rhineback.
