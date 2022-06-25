ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NY

Dozens in Irvington take to the streets in response to Supreme Court ruling

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Dozens took the streets in Irvington Friday to express their opinions on the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters came to Village Hall for a chance to speak their minds and use the opportunity to continue advocating for women's rights.

Kelli Scott, of Irvington, wanted everyone to get a moment to say how they were feeling.

"Today we cry and we lament," says Scott. "And tomorrow we get to work."

While A 2019 New York law protects a woman's right to abortion within the state, some feel that could be in jeopardy in the future.

There were also rallies held in Yorktown, Pleasantville and Rhineback.

REACTION: Politicians weigh in on Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

MORE: How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion

Comments / 0

 

