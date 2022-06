OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - This Friday marks the beginning of a shift in police dispatching for Ogdensburg as the city looks to force St. Lawrence County’s hand. By the end of the year, the city plans to phase out the handling of emergency calls by city police administrative lines, leaving police dispatching up to the county - a practice long in place for fire and EMS calls.

