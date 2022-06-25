Hundreds gather in uptown after Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

CHARLOTTE — Around 300 demonstrators gathered Friday night in uptown Charlotte in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ends the constitutional right to an abortion.

Channel 9 reporter Glenn Counts was alongside protestors when they marched from the Government Center to the Federal Courthouse and back.

Many demonstrators were vocal about their anger after Friday’s decision. They stressed it is time to act.

“There are always detractors who say burn it down, the system doesn’t work, don’t vote,” a protestor said. “What else do we have? It’s constant. I have been on this earth 67 years and voting works. We saw what happened in 2016 when you didn’t vote and now this is where we are.”

CMPD officers diverted traffic and reported that there were no injuries or major incidents.

A homicide in uptown at the time of the protest was not related to the demonstrations, CMPD said.

The ruling was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

