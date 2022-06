“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO