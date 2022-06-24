ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

‘An attack on American freedom’: California, Washington and Oregon governors commit to protect abortion access

By Jeremiah Martinez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ubrg_0gLX104M00

(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with the governors of Oregon and Washington, launched a new multi-state commitment to protect abortion access in the three Pacific states in the wake of the overturned ruling of Roe v. Wade.

In a video shared to social media , Newsom, along with Washington’s governor Jay Inslee and Oregon’s governor Kate Brown speak about their West Coast plan to protect reproductive rights in the three states.

“The Supreme Court has stripped women of their liberty and let red states replace it with mandated birth,” Newsom said in a tweet. “This is an attack on American freedom….CA, OR and WA are creating the West Coast offensive. A road map for other states to stand up for women…Time to fight like hell.”

SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade, what does that mean for California?

According to the plan, the three states aim to protect abortion rights against efforts by states opposed to access. The West Coast governors aim to protect patients and licensed medical professionals that provide abortion services.

In the plan, those state governments seek to protect against judicial and local law enforcement cooperation with out-of-state investigations, inquiries and arrests regarding abortion providers, patients and other people that assist with obtaining an abortion or reproductive health services.

Abortion is health care, and no matter who you are or where you come from, Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes. For all Americans today feeling scared, angry and disappointed — for everyone who needs an abortion and does not know where they can access safe reproductive health care — please know you are not alone, and the fight is not over.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown
SCOTUS leak will energize both parties, but casts pall over trust in High Court, locals say

Part of the governors’ plan is to refuse to cooperate when another state is searching for individuals from those states that may face criminal prosecution for receiving abortions in the three Pacific states. The governors also aim to protect the misuse of medical records and other personal and sensitive health information for patients.

The plan includes protection against actions by insurers against those who assisted an individual receiving an out-of-state abortion in their states. The protection of licensed medical professionals, in compliance with state law, is included in the plan.

The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous. Even in Washington state, republicans have introduced 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care. The right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves. More than half the nation’s population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves. Instead, law enforcement, vigilantes and judicial systems can force patients to bear the burdens of forced pregnancy and birth. Washington state remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the ability and right of every patient who comes to our state in need of abortion care, and we will fight like hell to restore that right to patients all across the country.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

According to the plan, the governors’ goals include promoting greater access to abortion care services, including expanding access to medication, removing barriers to telehealth for reproductive healthcare services and increasing the pool of qualified practitioners.

Defending against misformation regarding reproductive healthcare is also one of the goals in the plan.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

The Supreme Court has made it clear — they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history.’ They want to turn back the clock to a time when women had no right to make decisions about their own bodies when women had to seek care in the shadows and in great danger when women were not treated as equal citizens under the law. This is another devastating step toward erasing the rights and liberties Americans have fought for on battlefields, in courthouses and in capitals. This is not the America we know — and it’s not the California way.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

In May, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $125 million reproductive health package in an effort to prepare for an influx of out-of-state residents seeking abortions.

Newsom’s proposal aims to expand services, help cover the costs of uninsured patients and provide incentives for businesses to relocate to California from states with anti-abortion and anti-LGBT laws.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Kern Valley State Prison inmate’s death investigated as homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Valley State Prison officials said they are investigating a 35-year-old inmate’s death as a homicide. Prison officials said Hector Jimenez, 35, died of his injuries following an alleged attack by two other inmates on June 24. Jimenez’s alleged attackers were identified as Adrian Gurrola, 31, and Esteban Ceja, 29. According […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Washington, CA
Local
Washington Health
Local
California Health
Local
Washington Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
TIME

Merrick Garland's Mention of the FDA Hints at One Possible Way to Fight Restrictions on Abortion Pills

On the heels of the Supreme Court decision that struck down the national right to abortion , Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement proclaiming that the Justice Department disagrees with the verdict . In addition to vowing to “work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom,” it indicated a potential avenue for the legal fight for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Gavin Newsom
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#American#The Supreme Court#Scotus
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Border Report

Phones assigned to released migrants can’t make, take calls unless it’s ICE

For years the Department of Homeland Security has released migrants into the United States after strapping bulky ankle monitors on them, but now nearly 200,000 asylum seekers have been loaned special cell phones to track their whereabouts. These are not normal cell phones. The devices cannot receive or make calls other than to organizations that are approved and pre-programmed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
MCALLEN, TX
KGET

CHP investigating crash along Hwy 99 near Olive Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that injured at least one person Saturday night along Highway 99. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the Olive Drive exit at around 8:35 p.m. At least one person was injured. A woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy