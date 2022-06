JONESBORO — Residents who want to have their voices heard during Board of Commissioners meetings will have to wait until the end of the agenda to do so. In a 3-2 vote during the board’s June 21 meeting, Commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick approved moving public comments from the start of the meeting to the end right before executive session.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO