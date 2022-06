Traffic is being delayed on State Route 127 in Whitman County for chip seal work. The Washington State Department of Transportation is working on SR127 South of Dusty for the rest of the week. One lane of traffic is being directed through the work zone by flaggers and pilot cars. The work is from 6:00 to 6:00 through Friday. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

WHITMAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO