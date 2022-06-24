Pettis County Commission meets in regular session

The City of Sedalia will observe the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4, 2022. Offices in the Municipal Building and the City’s Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed in observance of the holiday. Weekly trash pickup for the week of July 4,...
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be making pavement repairs along a variety of routes in Jackson County next week beginning on Tuesday, June 28. All work is weather permitting. Crews will close two lanes of northbound and southbound Sterling Ave. from approximately Interstate 70 to U.S. 40 beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 until 5 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be shifted to the center turn lanes.
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Sedalia Police Department announce a planned operation to address the growing number of parking violations throughout the city. A statement released by a spokesperson for the department indicates the Sedalia Police Department, in conjunction with City of Sedalia Code Enforcement will begin the operation on July 7. The focus of the operation will be residential areas where street parking is prevalent and where the Sedalia Police Department Traffic Unit and City of Sedalia Code Enforcement officials have observed a higher concentration of violations.
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. – A single vehicle accident fatal for two Windsor residents over the weekend. According to Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports, the incident occurred at 12:00 a.m. Saturday on 200 W. Main St. in Calhoun. The driver, 39-year-old Christopher S. McCartney, was travelling eastbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway, and struck a tree.
Two Pleasant Hill residents were seriously injured today after being involved in a motorcycle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Charles Ferguson, 49, and Christina Ferguson, 47, were traveling southbound on Missouri Highway 7 when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting both occupants.
CASS COUNTY, Mo. – Serious injuries sustained by Pleasant Hill motorcyclists on Sunday. Highway Patrol reports say the incident occurred at 11:56 a.m. on MO-7 south of E. 219th St, when 49-year-old Charles T. Ferguson travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Ferguson and an occupant, 47-year-old Christina A. Ferguson, were both ejected from the motorcycle.
A Carrollton resident, Jesse "Jiggs" Humphrey, 50, died Wednesday, June 22. 2022 Celebration of Life Services will be Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
