Pettis County Commission meets in regular session

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Sedalia Police Department announce a planned operation to address the growing number of parking violations throughout the city. A statement released by a spokesperson for the department indicates the Sedalia Police Department, in conjunction with City of Sedalia Code Enforcement will begin the operation on July 7. The focus of the operation will be residential areas where street parking is prevalent and where the Sedalia Police Department Traffic Unit and City of Sedalia Code Enforcement officials have observed a higher concentration of violations.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO