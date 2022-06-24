Ray County Commission to meet Monday

Deli food is one of the most delightful dishes you'll have. If you live in a big city, chances are you've experienced a great deli a time or two. Deli food can be a delicious sandwich, fresh soup, or even pasta salad. Or you can just frequent the deli to get the freshest meat and condiments that you'll find. The deli is one of my favorite places to go when I want something light and fresh to eat.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO