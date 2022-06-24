ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray County, MO

Ray County Commission to meet Monday

By Aaron Richards
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission will meet in regular session Monday...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Independence Day holiday schedule, City of Sedalia

The City of Sedalia will observe the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4, 2022. Offices in the Municipal Building and the City’s Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed in observance of the holiday. Weekly trash pickup for the week of July 4,...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Sedalia police address growing number of parking violations

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Sedalia Police Department announce a planned operation to address the growing number of parking violations throughout the city. A statement released by a spokesperson for the department indicates the Sedalia Police Department, in conjunction with City of Sedalia Code Enforcement will begin the operation on July 7. The focus of the operation will be residential areas where street parking is prevalent and where the Sedalia Police Department Traffic Unit and City of Sedalia Code Enforcement officials have observed a higher concentration of violations.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Two Pleasant Hill residents seriously injured

Two Pleasant Hill residents were seriously injured today after being involved in a motorcycle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Charles Ferguson, 49, and Christina Ferguson, 47, were traveling southbound on Missouri Highway 7 when the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting both occupants.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KMZU

Motorcycle accident results in serious injuries for Pleasant Hill riders

CASS COUNTY, Mo. – Serious injuries sustained by Pleasant Hill motorcyclists on Sunday. Highway Patrol reports say the incident occurred at 11:56 a.m. on MO-7 south of E. 219th St, when 49-year-old Charles T. Ferguson travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Ferguson and an occupant, 47-year-old Christina A. Ferguson, were both ejected from the motorcycle.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KMZU

Amy Jo Muehler

Amy Jo Muehler, 49, of rural Cole Camp, MO, formerly of Norborne, MO, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Concordia, MO, with Rev. Michael Pottschmidt and Rev. Andrew Lehenbauer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hankinson, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia, MO in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO
showmeprogress.com

Let it go, let it go, let it go, let it go…

Let’s see, a “religious” minority removes the right to bodily autonomy for all women and there are guns everywhere. Yeah, thats the…wait. The population of Polo, Missouri is somewhere around 500. There are subversives everywhere. The 2020 presidential election results for Grant Township, Caldwell County, Missouri:
POLO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

New Troopers Assigned to Troop H

Trooper Saxton Pliley (l) and Trooper Jackson Schmedding (r). Photo by Missouri State Highway Patrol. Two recent graduates of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy have been assigned to Troop H, headquartered in St. Joseph. Trooper Saxton Pliley of Jamesport has been assigned to Zone 10, serving Daviess and DeKalb...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMZU

Lloyd Brent Pate

Lloyd Brent Pate, 61, of Grain Valley, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Ralph...
ODESSA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 27, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday morning, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because its registration was expired. While speaking with the driver, Officers noticed the driver appeared to be impaired. After investigation, the driver as placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (Drugs). Derek Scott Grimm, 39, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked and released to a sober person.
SEDALIA, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Deli In Kansas City, Missouri?

Deli food is one of the most delightful dishes you'll have. If you live in a big city, chances are you've experienced a great deli a time or two. Deli food can be a delicious sandwich, fresh soup, or even pasta salad. Or you can just frequent the deli to get the freshest meat and condiments that you'll find. The deli is one of my favorite places to go when I want something light and fresh to eat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

BREAKING NEWS: 3 fatalities reported after train derailment near Mendon

CHARITION COUNTY – An Amtrak derailment has been confirmed southwest of Mendon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:43 p.m. the Chariton County 911 Center received a call about a vehicle struck by a train. The accident was reported at the railroad crossing of Porsche Prairie Avenue, an uncontrolled crossing, southwest of Mendon. At 1:02 p.m. first responders arrived on scene. In an preliminary investigation, there were 8 cars on the train, including one baggage car. Of those, 7 derailed from the track.
MENDON, MO
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Temperatures will be comfortable on Sunday, Monday

Parson to sign KCPD funding increase bill, measure must be approved by voters. Missouri Governor Mike Parson will sign Senate Bill 678 to bring KCPD funding minimum up from 20 percent to 25 percent. Demonstrations continue in the metro following Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Updated: 16 hours ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
townandtourist.com

15 Best Hiking Trails in Kansas City (Walking & Biking Trails)

Kansas City is a charming metropolis is in beautiful eastern Missouri that is full of culture, art, and history. Known for its improvisational jazz of the 1920s and its stellar BBQ, Kansas City roots run deep. Commonly known as the “City of Fountains”, Kansas City is surrounded by stunning scenery,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

