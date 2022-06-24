ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, NE

Entries open July 5 for Logan County Rodeo Queen contest

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Logan County Rodeo Queen contest opens entries July 5. The contest will take place Aug. 19 to 20 during the Logan County Fair. Entries are open to single cowgirls who reside...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Rodeo’s roots began with Buffalo Bill’s 1882 ‘Old Glory Blowout’

It was the most consequential Fourth of July since the first. In North Platte, anyway. While no local observances of the fact are planned, Monday marks the 140th anniversary of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody’s “Old Glory Blowout,” staged on roughly the southwest part of present-day Cody Park.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Third edition of Big Idea North Platte to have one division

The third edition of the Big Idea North Platte contest will have a different format from the previous two, and also a bigger incentive for competitors. There will be just one division for the event that is modeled after the television show “Shark Tank,” rather than separate adult and youth categories.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Democrats to meet July 7 at Wild Bill's

The Lincoln County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. July 7 at Wild Bill’s Fun Center, 1100 S. Jeffers St. Randy Fair of Ogallala, Keith County attorney and the state party’s 3rd Congressional District chairman, will be the featured speaker. For information, call Terry...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Words of thanks for ‘Sweet’ support

On behalf of the volleyball program at North Platte Community College, we would like to thank businesses and individuals who purchased “Sweet Saloon” cinnamon rolls during Nebraskaland Days. Money raised supplements our volleyball scholarship program. We want to thank the administration of NPCC for supporting our fundraising project...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
County
Logan County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Fireworks sales begin in North Platte

Call it getting a bang for your bucks — or several bangs. Fireworks sales in North Platte began at noon on Tuesday, and people took little time to start stocking up in preparation for the holiday. Within the first few hours of the doors opening, Big Dawg Fireworks on...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

FNBO Nationals seniors top Kearney in walk-off victory

Cooper Hill’s seventh-inning single scored Blaise Zeiler and the FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Kearney 4-3 in walk-off fashion Wednesday at Bill Wood Field. Jackson Polk gave up just two runs — one earned — in six innings on the mound. He struck out two and walked one.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Ne Facebook
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Council gets first look at Recreation Center upgrade plan

The scope and management of a remodeled and expanded North Platte Recreation Complex dominated questions from City Council members at Monday evening’s nonvoting work session. Two Scottsbluff Family YMCA executives were on hand to answer questions alongside the would-be project’s designer and two leaders of the North Platte Area...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
North Platte Telegraph

916 W 9th Street, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

2706 Pawnee Avenue, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board reclaims final say on granting conditional use permits

Conditional use permits in Lincoln County’s rural areas now will be approved or denied directly by the County Board, commissioners decided Monday. They voted 5-0 to reclaim that power from the county’s Planning Commission, which would continue to hold public hearings and make recommendations on such permits as does its North Platte city counterpart.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plainsmen top Pioneers 3-2, stay alive in first-half playoff race

Oskar Stark lined a go-ahead RBI single to left field to help the North Platte Plainsmen defeat the Western Nebraska Pioneers 3-2 to stay alive in the first-half playoff race. North Platte needs Western Nebraska to lose Tuesday’s game against Hastings to clinch the first-half playoff spot. The Pioneers need to win Monday to earn the spot.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Food for thought

When you wake up for your morning coffee, don’t complain about the cost of food at the supermarkets. Without food in our mortal bodies, we wouldn’t exist. And don’t complain about the price of fuel at the gas pumps. Without fuel, your cars won’t run. Listen, all — the police, the firemen and the funeral directors — they don’t complain about the fuel at the gas pumps. Are you the public any exception to the rule?
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health Brain & Spine moves into remodeled space

Great Plains Health Brain & Spine is operating in a remodeled clinic space on the first floor of the facility’s main campus at 601 W. Leota St. Neurosurgeon Dr. Lee Warren said the new location puts patients first. “Our top priority is always the patients,” Warren said in a...
HEALTH SERVICES
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office issues 80 citations during Nebraskaland Days

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 260 traffic stops during Nebraskaland Days, resulting in 80 citations. The agency received an overtime grant for the event, funded through the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety to allow more deputies to be on patrol. Two individuals were arrested for suspicion of driving...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy