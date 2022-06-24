ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Thedford woman cited for six counts of animal cruelty for 4 dead rabbits and 1 dead python found in North Platte

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 29-year-old Thedford woman has been cited on six counts of animal cruelty after four rabbits and a python were found dead in and outside her camper in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Shots Fired in Disturbance in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW – According to Chief Steve Scott, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 7:45 pm there was a report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon at 412 N 15th Avenue in Broken Bow. During the incident, several shots were fired outside of the residence. Broken Bow...
BROKEN BOW, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte Fire Department responds to fire near Camp Maranatha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) -The Maxwell Rural Fire & Rescue, Brady Rural, and North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire near Camp Maranatha and Maxwell on Saturday. According to officials, the cause of fire is not yet known. Embers and ashes from an unknown source helped spread fire to an abandoned pile of wood. The pile then caught fire. It took about an hour for the fire to be contained.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Game and Parks' solution for elk problems stirs up Nebraska hunters

OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Two Broken Bow Men Sentenced in District Court

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County District Court handed down sentences to two Broken Bow residents on Thursday, June 23. Kenneth Loucks, 44, appeared in court for allegedly violating probation. Loucks admitted to the probation violation. Judge Noakes sentenced him to 90 days in jail with credit for 8 days served, following the proposed plea agreement. He will report to jail Friday, July 1 at 9 a.m.
BROKEN BOW, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
City
Thedford, NE
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
North Platte Telegraph

Crews battle fire near Marantha Bible Camp south of Maxwell

MAXWELL — A 30-plus acre fire continued to burn just west of Maranatha Bible Camp on Saturday. Maxwell Fire Chief Jim Falcon said the origin of the fire came from a set of dual wheels that came off a semi-trailer from Interstate 80. A north wind pushed the fire south into a stand of cedar trees on private property.
MAXWELL, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Optimists to host fireworks display

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Optimists will host their annual fireworks display this year a couple of days before Independence Day. The Optimists will hold their display on July 2 at the conclusion of the races at the Lincoln County Raceway at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Organizers estimate the event will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. or when it gets dark.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte City Council gets first look at Recreation Center upgrade plan

The scope and management of a remodeled and expanded North Platte Recreation Complex dominated questions from City Council members at Monday evening’s nonvoting work session. Two Scottsbluff Family YMCA executives were on hand to answer questions alongside the would-be project’s designer and two leaders of the North Platte Area...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

From the Publisher: Courtesy of Tami Timmerman-Lashley at Lashley Land, get free access to our site this week

This week we celebrate the birth of America’s independence. And we at the North Platte Telegraph are excited to celebrate with you. As west central Nebraska’s leading provider of local news and sports — in print and online — we’re enthusiastic about writing about the good works and good people of our community and 22-county region.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Rabbits#Animal Cruelty#Welfare Check
North Platte Post

NPCC raffle car begins tour of area communities

The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will make appearances in several area communities over the next couple of weeks. It will start out at the Cruisin’ the Bricks Cruise Night and Car Show from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at West C and Second Street in McCook.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board to discuss formation of inland port authority to manage rail park

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a resolution creating an inland port authority at 10 a.m. on Monday. The resolution comes after the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corp. was notified it had qualified for the full $30 million in state funds available to help build the rail park outside of Hershey. Inland port authorities help manage logistics and distribution hubs that handle goods involved in international trade but lie away from coastal seaports.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Python
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County Board reclaims final say on granting conditional use permits

Conditional use permits in Lincoln County’s rural areas now will be approved or denied directly by the County Board, commissioners decided Monday. They voted 5-0 to reclaim that power from the county’s Planning Commission, which would continue to hold public hearings and make recommendations on such permits as does its North Platte city counterpart.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to open application period Friday

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for the 2023 homeownership program July 1 to 31. North Platte area residents interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of two information sessions at 3 p.m. pm Tuesday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., or at 11 a.m. July 9 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

916 W 9th Street, NORTH PLATTE, NE 69101

© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Gothenburg earns recertification in economic program

LINCOLN — The city of Gothenburg has earned recognition from the State of Nebraska for ongoing developments in the community’s manufacturing and housing industries. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development have announced the city’s recertification in Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Community program. DED Business Development Consultant Ashley Rice-Gerlach joined Lt. Gov. Foley to honor local leaders during a special presentation on Wednesday, according to a press release.
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Telegraph

1420 2nd Ave., SUTHERLAND, NE 69165

© 2016 Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS. All rights reserved. All information herein relating to real estate for sale on this website comes from the Internet Data Exchange of the Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS, and is provided by third party brokerage firms who are members of the MLS. All brokers providing this data deem it generally reliable, but not guaranteed and advise interested parties to independently verify it. All measurements and other detailed data are assumed approximate only. The Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® MLS shall not be liable in any way to any party for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions in the data provided herein, or any resulting claims for any reason. This information provided courtesy of Lincoln County Board of REALTORS® and the Lincoln County MLS.
SUTHERLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Not deterred by lightning, Tim McGraw returns to Nebraskaland Days

Tim McGraw opens his headliner set on Friday night at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. The concert was the opening night of the Viaero Summer Jam during Nebraskaland Days. Inclement weather forced a roughly two-hour delay in the show after King Calaway’s opening set and just before Chris Lane was about to take the stage.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy