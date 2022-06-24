ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-AMG One Preview

By George Kennedy
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have seen a supercar like a Lamborghini Aventador in the wild, but what about a hypercar? This new-ish crop of extreme machines have...

CarBuzz.com

Watch The AMG ONE Prove Why It's Worth $2.8 Million

After years of drooling over spy shots, the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG ONE was finally unveiled earlier this month. The incredible creation from Affalterbach is the most extreme AMG yet and is powered by a Formula 1-sourced, mid-mounted, 1.6-liter V6 that produces a mesmerizing 1,049 horsepower, with the help of four electric motors.
CARS
Motor1.com

See Mercedes-AMG One Show Off Its Active Aero At Goodwood

It feels like we've seen the Mercedes-AMG One in action before. That's because it's been a vehicle five years in the making, during which we've seen all kinds of prototypes. However, this is the first time anyone has seen a production version of the F1-powered hypercar in a racing venue. And the video doesn't disappoint.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Spied With Barely Camouflaged Body

We haven't seen Mercedes-Benz working on the refreshed GLS-Class for a few months, but new shots have finally arrived. This one looks more production-ready than before. The nose wears a new front fascia that adds open elements above the inlets in the corners. Visually, this element makes the GLS look much more distinctive. The grille and headlights don't seem to have any changes.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

$2.8 Million Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Comes With Free Gift

When you shell out $2.8 million or so for a one-off, Formula 1-derived hypercar, you expect certain things. More than 1,000 hp? Absolutely. As little weight as possible? You bet. Your friend's best impression of Toto Wolff from the passenger seat? Sure, though you may tell Michael "that was so NOT right!" But free ear bud headphones? Probably didn't expect that. The few owners of the new Mercedes-AMG ONE will get a pair, courtesy of Sennheiser. Funnily enough, the headphone manufacturer also has a bit of history in F1.
CARS
Top Speed

Volkswagen Just Put Tesla on Notice with the Future ID Aero

Volkswagen has revealed the first design sketches of the ID. Aero - a future fully electric limousine initially aimed for the Chinese automobile market. However, the company also confirmed that there will also be a production version for both North America and Europe, the latter of which will be produced at the company’s factory in Emden, Germany. The concept version will be unveiled on June 27, 2022. The production version - for both the Chinese, American, and European markets will be presented in 2023.
CARS
Motorious

America’s Supercar: 2005 Ford GT

Celebrate Ford's rich racing history with this GT. Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Jetson ONE flying car demonstrates the future of personal commuting

Jetson wants to make everyone a pilot, at least everyone who needs to get to work and back home quickly. Our highways are getting congested, and there is almost no easy solution to that, especially with the growing number of vehicles on the road. The most common quick-fix is to build more highways, though some are attempting to dig up new ground as well. There are also plans to build super-fast trains (some that also tunnel underground), but that only works if you happen to be going somewhere near a train station. They say that the shortest path from point A to point B is a straight line, but you can only really travel that path if you’re flying overhead over all obstacles. Naturally, that’s a utopian dream of many inventors and commuters, one that might be close to reality as far as one Swedish company is concerned.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Here’s A Closer Look At The 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Package

Last year, Ford Authority took an in-depth dive into the exclusive graphics that come standard on all 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition pickups. The upper tier equipment offering exists as an optional package on Lariat, the most expensive trim of the lineup. With its planned one year timeframe, the likelihood of seeing a First Edition example out in the wild will be small, which is why it’s worth detailing what is included for buyers, as some touches may never spread beyond what Ford deemed acceptable for the package and for the early adopters who forfeited the additional cash to own one.
CARS
motor1.com

Can these supercars beat the Porsche 911 Turbo S in a drag race?

Can anything beat the Porsche 911 Turbo S in a drag race? To find out, the team at Carwow gathered up a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and a McLaren 720S to see if they are worthy competitors. So, let’s see which of these supercars is the king of the drag strip.
CARS
Top Speed

We Bet You’ve Never Seen a Supercar Garage Like This

When you picture your dream garage, what does it look like? Probably rows of classics worth more than the building they live in or several of the finest Italian supercars that originated on a bedroom wall poster. Also, not just the cars, but everything else inside. Lovely automotive-themed art, perhaps a retro gas pump, and a light-up car logo the size of a dining room table like the ones in Jay Leno’s garage would probably all be thrown in there as well.
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck Design Finished; Production To Start In Mid-2023

Elon Musk just stated that they have finalized the design of the Tesla Cybertruck, after almost three years of development. The CEO admitted in a recent interview that the model will not go into production until mid-2023. Presented in 2019 with the intention of going into production in 2021, the...
CARS
Top Speed

Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Officially Coming in August

Dodge is known as being the most “against the grain” car company and you only need to see their bonkers, supercharged V-8 models to see it’s true. However, even Chrysler is forced to move with the times, and the company’s transition to electric powertrains is already in motion. With that in mind, Dodge has big plans for the upcoming, 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise, in an event known as the Dodge Speed Week. Over a few days, Dodge will announce three models that will shed light on the brand’s future plans.
CARS
insideevs.com

M2S Bikes Launches All-Terrain Cargo Electric Bicycle

The North Carolina-based M2S Bikes company offers some high-quality bikes. Mountains to Sea, the actual meaning of the M2S moniker, is exactly what the company seeks to offer when it comes to the capability of its two-wheelers. Of course, don’t expect these bikes to be able to run on water.
BICYCLES
RideApart

Japan's Big Four Could Discontinue Up To 20 Models By Year’s End

Worldwide emissions regulations have forced many motorcycle manufacturers to discontinue models in recent years. From Yamaha ditching its YZF-R6 supersport to Harley-Davidson removing its Evo-powered Sportster from the European market, shifting standards continue to shape the market. The situation is no different in Japan, and impending emissions regulations update threaten...
CARS
Top Speed

New Porsche 963 Comes to Rattle Ferrari And Lamborghini

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the debut of a lot of cool road-going cars, but the one we are going to talk about here is a little bit different. At the same event that brought us cars like the Polestar 5 electric 4-door GT or the Lanzante P1 Spider, Porsche unveiled its new 963 LMDh prototype race car. The prototype is set to make its race debut in 2023 at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona where it will face fierce competition from Ferrari and Lamborghini.
CARS

