Yesterday got a bit sketchy around parts of Lake Charles, which included the last of the Honky Tonks called Mary's Lounge. As the storm rolled in, the old bar stood strong but the power was a different story. As most of the area lost power from the wind and hail, so did Mary's Lounge. The band playing, Alfred Doucet, of course, stopped for a bit as the rest of the customers opened the doors to let in some light and a breeze.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO