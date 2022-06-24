Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate

Three teens were injured in a crash on Sunday according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened before 5 AM around the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township, deputies said. Deputies say 18-year-old Jesse Yoder of Millersburg, Indiana was traveling south on State Route 643 when he lost control and […]

COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO