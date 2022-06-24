Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County authorities said a murder suspect was arrested Monday, just hours after a deadly shooting in a motel parking lot. According to Jackson Township police, Cortez Wendell Watson is facing charges including assault and murder. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday outside the...
Three teens were injured in a crash on Sunday according to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened before 5 AM around the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township, deputies said. Deputies say 18-year-old Jesse Yoder of Millersburg, Indiana was traveling south on State Route 643 when he lost control and […]
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by Akron police after robbing a bank Saturday morning, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at 10 a.m. on June 25, Capt. Laughlin said. The bank’s teller said the man entered the bank and delivered...
AKRON, OH (AP) – Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase. Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that officers shot the unidentified man in the parking lot of a business early Monday morning after the man jumped from a moving car and posed […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of an Ohio man accused of being involved in dog fights. U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, is suspected of playing a role in a dog fighting ring. Smith is wanted on...
A police officer in Logansport was injured in a crash during a chase Sunday afternoon. State police say Officer Leeann Morales was helping chase John Marks, who didn’t stop when police had earlier tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. Marks later slammed his 2002 GMC Yukon...
UPDATE: Mishawaka Police have identified the victim of Sunday’s shooting as Rhema Harris, 28, of Mishawaka. Harris was a corrections officer with the St. Joseph County Police Department. According to St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman, she was in the testing process to become a St. Joseph County Police officer.
Police in Benton Harbor are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called shortly after 12 A.M. on Saturday, June 25, to the area of Seely Street and Highland Avenue. That’s where they found Maurice McKenzie, 32,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors ruled the 22-year-old woman who shot and killed a man inside a car near the MetroHealth Medical Center this past April committed the shooting in self-defense. Cleveland police said Rayshown Calloway, 25, of Cleveland, was found dead just before 2 p.m. on April...
A man was arrested Elkhart after allegedly hitting a four-year-old in the face. It happened on Wednesday, when police were called to the 300 block of Middlebury Street. When they arrived, the mother of the victim told officers that she heard a slapping sound. ABC 57 News reports that the...
WWII veteran returns home for final days with help from MetroHealth. Protests in Cleveland: Some rally in support of abortion rights. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022
North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
THREE RIVERS, MI – Police released the name of a kayaker who died Saturday morning in the St. Joseph River. Donovan Forsythe, 26, of Princeton, North Carolina, fell out of his kayak and died around 5:46 a.m., June 25, in the St. Joseph River near the dam at River Drive and Wood Street, Three Rivers Police Department said in a news release.
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A deadly police shooting took place early Monday morning in Akron after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle during a pursuit. Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said the pursuit broke out around 12:30 a.m. when a man fled a traffic stop on E. Tallmadge and Thayer avenues.
The mother of 1 year-old fatal shooting victim Javion Sexton has been sentenced. Javion was accidentally shot and killed by his 4 year-old brother on Leland Avenue in South Bend in June of 2020. The South Bend Tribune reports Eboni Hosea was sentenced to one year of probation on a count of child neglect after she entered into a plea agreement last month.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man died after being shot multiple times while standing in the street talking to a family member, Cleveland police said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Aairon King, of Cleveland. Police said the murder happened around 5:14 p.m. on Sunday, June...
CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive, Ronald Smith. Smith is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possess and Train a Dog for Purposes of Animal Fighting. There were numerous dogs seized from addresses in Akron that were associated with Smith. Smith is suspected of playing a role in a larger dog fighting ring.
