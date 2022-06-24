ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who never returned from a work...

www.953mnc.com

cleveland19.com

Man wanted after robbing Summit County bank, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by Akron police after robbing a bank Saturday morning, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at 10 a.m. on June 25, Capt. Laughlin said. The bank’s teller said the man entered the bank and delivered...
AKRON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio officers kill man in parking lot following car chase

AKRON, OH (AP) – Authorities say police officers in Ohio have fatally shot a man after a car chase. Akron police Capt. David Laughlin told the Akron Beacon Journal that officers shot the unidentified man in the parking lot of a business early Monday morning after the man jumped from a moving car and posed […]
AKRON, OH
Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Police officer in Logansport injured in a crash during a chase

A police officer in Logansport was injured in a crash during a chase Sunday afternoon. State police say Officer Leeann Morales was helping chase John Marks, who didn’t stop when police had earlier tried to pull him over for a traffic violation. Marks later slammed his 2002 GMC Yukon...
LOGANSPORT, IN
95.3 MNC

Benton Harbor police searching for suspects after fatal shooting

Police in Benton Harbor are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called shortly after 12 A.M. on Saturday, June 25, to the area of Seely Street and Highland Avenue. That’s where they found Maurice McKenzie, 32,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

Man arrested allegedly hitting four-year-old in face

A man was arrested Elkhart after allegedly hitting a four-year-old in the face. It happened on Wednesday, when police were called to the 300 block of Middlebury Street. When they arrived, the mother of the victim told officers that she heard a slapping sound. ABC 57 News reports that the...
ELKHART, IN
cleveland19.com

Deadly police shooting under investigation in Akron

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. WWII veteran returns home for final days with help from MetroHealth. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Protests in Cleveland: Some rally in support of abortion rights. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at...
AKRON, OH
95.3 MNC

Operation Blue Heat Results in 68 Arrests on 171 Criminal Charges

North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
95.3 MNC

Mother of Javion Sexton sentenced to probation

The mother of 1 year-old fatal shooting victim Javion Sexton has been sentenced. Javion was accidentally shot and killed by his 4 year-old brother on Leland Avenue in South Bend in June of 2020. The South Bend Tribune reports Eboni Hosea was sentenced to one year of probation on a count of child neglect after she entered into a plea agreement last month.
SOUTH BEND, IN
iheart.com

Fugitive Of The Week: Ronald Smith

CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive, Ronald Smith. Smith is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possess and Train a Dog for Purposes of Animal Fighting. There were numerous dogs seized from addresses in Akron that were associated with Smith. Smith is suspected of playing a role in a larger dog fighting ring.

