Chelsea Golub, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and founder of Eat Healthy With Chelsea, authored this story. While no single food or beverage is going to prevent you from getting sick, there are definitely certain foods and beverages that can help promote a strong immune system. What I always talk about first and foremost with my clients to help boost their immune systems are the basics: have a nutrient dense diet rich in vitamins and minerals (which provide lots of antioxidants), get quality sleep, stay physically active, hydrate with water, manage stress, and practice self care. These are all very important pieces of the puzzle. Remember: It’s not just diet. It’s also lifestyle!

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO