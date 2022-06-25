ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ami quite literally took Parisian style to new heights with its SS23 show

By Fashion
Vice
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening with Audrey Tautou, that brand's latest collection was a celebration of characteristically French insouciance and chic. From the viewpoint of the white-stoned Sacré Coeur basilica, the church that sits 200 metres above the Seine in poetic Montmarte, you can see the whole of Paris. There couldn’t have been a better...

i-d.vice.com

Comments / 0

