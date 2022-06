GREENVILLE — Wide patches in the ceiling reveal the support beams underneath. The observation rooms have fallen into disrepair. The windows are shattered and boarded up. The building's current condition belies its past as a premier medical facility that served Greenville's Black community when it couldn't find care anywhere else. Dr. Edward McClaren invested $15,000 of his own money to construct the brick building on Wardlaw Street in 1948 and open his medical office. The facility filled an urgent need after the county shut down the Working Benevolent Society Hospital, where McClaren worked, while the area's major hospitals refused to take Black patients.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO