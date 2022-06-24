ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Roofing Company Gets Wrong Address for Job, Leaves Family’s Home in Shambles

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAWC1_0gLShDvq00
Facebook via WAFB Channel 9

Reports say that one family got quite the surprise when they arrived home to find their roof being removed. Apparently, the roofing company got the wrong address for a job but now the family is experiencing damage to their home as their insurance claims continue to be denied.

It's going to cost the family over $70,000 to fix this mess, per reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UGsgy_0gLShDvq00
attachment-IMG_4226

According to WAFB, one Idaho family is going through a stressful time as they work to resolve the mistakes made by a roofing company. You see, the roofing company inadvertently removed the family's roof after getting the wrong address for a job.

Check out the note that was left by an employee of the company to the family after realizing the mistake that was made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNYCj_0gLShDvq00
attachment-IMG_4227

In the note, the contractor apologized for the inconvenience and provided the necessary information to get in touch with the roofing company.

Reports say that the roofing company told this Idaho family that their insurance would cover the costs to have a replacement roof put on. But apparently, that is not the case as the family's insurance claims have repeatedly been denied.

Now, the mistake is having compounding consequences as rainwater is entering through the tarp that now covers the home. The health of the family's children is at risk as the smell of mold and mildew is reportedly overwhelming where they sleep.

Reports add that the roofing company has said that they are, "... working to fix the mistake".

See the full report shared by WAFB Channel 9 via Facebook below.

Unfortunately, folks in Louisiana are no stranger to roof repairs thanks to hurricane season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Furious Chicago woman reveals squatter has moved into her $175,000 home and is refusing to leave after claiming she signed a lease and paid $8,000 upfront for rent - and cops are refusing to take action

A Chicago woman who listed her home on the market has revealed she found a stranger living in it who refuses to leave, claiming she already signed a lease and paid $8,000 in rent upfront. Danielle Cruz said she was shocked when she found the alleged squatter in her Chatham...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofing#Shambles#Wafb C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Reward for woman who handed in cash-filled envelope

A woman who found thousands of pounds in cash in a supermarket car park has been praised for handing it in. Annie Skinner was outside Morrisons in Swadlincote on 26 April when her trolley ran over an envelope and some of the £3,800 inside fell out. She reported the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Delta Air Lines passenger, 51, accused of groping girl on plane reportedly mixed Ambien and alcohol

A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
ORLANDO, FL
Distractify

Woman Claims Landlord Attempted to Increase Rent Before Her Lease Expired in Viral TikTok

Home purchasing and property values hit an all-time high in 2022, making the dream of owning a house or a bit of land for oneself all the more difficult for many Americans. As a result, renting/leasing has also become an extremely difficult prospect for people as they are unable to find affordable places to live, with landlords raising the rent as much as they can even for long-term tenants to capitalize on the current state of the housing market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'It's heartbreaking': Mother-of-four who saves supermarket food from bins and gives it to families in need for free says inflation has caused 'massive influx' in demand

A primary school teacher who hands out supermarket food set to be binned to families in need says inflation has caused a 'massive influx' in demand. Mother-of-four Deborah Doloughan from Middlesbrough, Tyne and Wear, who is always looking for a bargain in the reduced aisle, has hated food waste since working in a fast food restaurant in her twenties.
BUSINESS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy