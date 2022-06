Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The Michigan Supreme Court says the state did not act properly when it indicted several former officials in connection with the Flint water crisis. The court holds the state made a mistake using a “one-man grand jury” to issue the indictments. Last year a county judge indicted Michigan’s former director of Health and Human Services on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the contamination that tainted Flint’s water supply. The judge served as a one-person grand jury, examining evidence and witnesses in secret. But while Michigan’s Supreme Court says a judge can issue subpoenas and arrest warrants — but not an indictment — and add that the process denied several former state officials of their right to a preliminary hearing. The attorney general wanted to proceed directly to a trial that could include former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. Now the justices have sent the cases in question back to the county court for re-consideration.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO