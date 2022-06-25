Duckpin bowling alley coming soon to downtown Bristol

‘Barnwood Builders,’ a documentary television series on the Magnolia Network, featured Wise, Virginia, in its most recent episode. In the show, Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia master craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, reusing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. Jim and Susan Gilliam Cox contacted the builders about an old Gilliam family homeplace — a log home dating back to the 1860s — and the home was chosen to be featured on the show. These photos were taken by Tim Cox on the final day of the four-day shoot in March. If you missed the airing of the episode last Thursday, you can still watch it on discovery+ or other streaming platforms. See additional photos at www.timesnews.net.

WISE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO