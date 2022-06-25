ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Duckpin bowling alley coming soon to downtown Bristol

By Kristen Quon
wcyb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL, Tenn--A duckpin bowling alley is coming soon to downtown. Co-owner Chip Zimmerman said he and his partner have plans to open "Pins & Friends" in September at 700 State Street, across from...

wcyb.com

Johnson City Press

Enjoy Appalachian homestyle cookery at the Southern in Elizabethton

Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Input sought on proposed pump track in Hampton

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local organization wants to hear from local riders and others on a proposed pump track in the Hampton community. SORBA Tri-Cities has contracted with American Ramp Company and Velosolutions to design an asphalt pump track. It will be located in the proposed bike skills park at the Hampton Watershed Trails […]
HAMPTON, TN
wcyb.com

Hard Rock Casino Bristol holds final hiring event before opening

Hard Rock International hosted its final hiring event at the temporary casino in Bristol before it opens to the public. The hiring event was held Saturday at the casino property on Gate City Highway. News 5 was told there was a line to get in the door to apply. Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Gardens and Grill wins People's Choice Award in 2022 Wing Walk

The yearly Discover Bristol Wing Walk returned to Bristol on Saturday. Those participating checked in at Cascade Draft House and were given a punch card prior to beginning. They then sampled wings from six restaurants in Bristol and voted on which ones they thought are the best. Organizers say it's...
BRISTOL, TN
City
Bristol, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Bristol, TN
Lifestyle
wcyb.com

City of Elizabethton reminds public; special permit needed for fireworks

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — As the Independence Day holiday approaches, the city of Elizabethton is giving the public a reminder. Fireworks are prohibited in Elizabethton without a special permit. Three locations have been granted permits for fireworks displays this weekend. Those include the city’s fireworks show downtown from the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Barnwood Builders' films episode in Wise

‘Barnwood Builders,’ a documentary television series on the Magnolia Network, featured Wise, Virginia, in its most recent episode. In the show, Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia master craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, reusing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. Jim and Susan Gilliam Cox contacted the builders about an old Gilliam family homeplace — a log home dating back to the 1860s — and the home was chosen to be featured on the show. These photos were taken by Tim Cox on the final day of the four-day shoot in March. If you missed the airing of the episode last Thursday, you can still watch it on discovery+ or other streaming platforms. See additional photos at www.timesnews.net.
WISE, VA
WJHL

TWRA removes 2-year-old black bear from VA campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough Days brings good times, MoonPies to Tennessee's oldest town

Next weekend, downtown Jonesborough will be the place for MoonPies, live music, fireworks and more. The annual Jonesborough Days Festival will take place July 2 and 3 on Main Street, right in front of the historic Washington County Courthouse. Little Miss Jonesborough. The Jonesborough Days Festival will host the Little...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Posey wins at LPR ahead of rain

COEBURN — Alex Posey was the only driver to beat the rain to the winner’s circle on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway. The Bristol, Virginia, racer beat Gray’s Brandon Sutherland and Kingsport’s John Ketron to the finish line to win the 30-lap Pure 4 race, the only event of the evening to hit the track before the rain hit.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough High Shool class of 1952 holds 70th reunion

The Jonesborough High Shool class of 1952 recently held its 70th reunion at Bob Evans restaurant in Johnson City. Pictured above, from left, are Dr. C. A. Pete Renfro, Regina Eisenhower Davis, Lois Simmerman, Eva Nell Palmer Daniels, Jane Young Matthews and Judy Haws Hash. On the back row, from left, are Harold Baskett, Fletcher Mongold, Clark Hartford, Margaret Butler Gerkins and Becky Poteat Sims.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities? Find out here

(WJHL) — June 25-26 marks another summertime weekend in the Tri-Cities, and Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and hot start to both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon showers and storms possible. Saturday, June 25 Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day Where: George L. Carter Railroad Museum on EastTennessee State University’s campus Info: Open 10 a.m. […]
WJHL

Officials announce long-term road closure in Limestone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists who drive on Garland Road in Limestone will need to find an alternate route for the upcoming months. Officials announced that the road will be closed for several months beginning on Wednesday, June 29, for bridge repairs. Access to Garland Road from Old State Route 34 will be closed. Those […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Hundreds of Southern Cruisers ride to benefit St. Jude

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of motorcyclists hit the road in Johnson City Saturday morning for a good cause. This weekend the local chapter of the Southern Cruisers Riding Club hosted its 17th annual rally and benefit ride in Johnson City. A ride spanning all of the Tri-Cities region’s most beautiful towns took off […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Job fair set for Tuesday at Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A job far will be held Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m. at Tri-Cities Airport in Sullivan County. The fair will take place upstairs in the main terminal. Nine companies will be on hand, looking to hire multiple candidates as travel demands increase. No pre-registration...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have a wide variety of events and celebrations planned for the Fourth of July. Abingdon Abingdon’s Independence Day Fireworks will begin on Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. The event will take place at Latture Field in downtown Abingdon. Big Stone Gap Independence Day Extravaganza: Thursday, June […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

BrightRidge: Over 1,000 temporarily lost power around Gray

Update: According to BridgtRidge’s outage map, power was restored as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half of BrightRidge’s customers in the Sulphur Springs area were without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. Around 1:50 p.m., the BrightRidge outage information system showed a 50.75% outage rate in the area. […]
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon native earns #1 seed in VSGA Amateur Championship

Abingdon native Connor Creasy earned stroke-play medalist honors at the 109th Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk, VA. Creasy, who recently finished his third year at the University of Georgia, shot a two-day total of 11-under par (133) to earn the top...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Riding the bus – Mountain Empire Transit

NORTON – Mountain Empire Transit driver Judy Horne rolled up to her scheduled METGo! stop a few minutes early Monday for the first of a week-long series of ride-alongs by the Kingsport Times News. Horne was one of eight MET drivers across the system’s three basic services who help...
KINGSPORT, TN

