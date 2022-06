Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Abortion care will remain legal in Michigan. That’s despite today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling and a 91-year-old state law criminalizing the medical procedure. A Court of Claims judge issued an injunction in May that keeps the 1931 anti-abortion law from being enforced while a constitutional challenge plays out in court. Planned Parenthood of Michigan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Wallet says women can still seek care. A ballot initiative is seeking to put the question of abortion rights in Michigan before voters in November and the state supreme court could still nullify the 1931 law criminalizing abortion.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO