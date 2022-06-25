Tesla driver turns self in to police following fatal hit-and-run in Germantown

A 25-year-old woman wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia's Germantown section turned herself in to police Friday.

Quadera Parrish, of Philadelphia, is charged with homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, involuntary manslaughter and other charges, police said.

According to police, Parrish was driving a grey Tesla at a high rate of speed when she slammed into 21-year-old Dia Lee just before 7 p.m. Monday near Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street.

According to police, the Tesla was recovered Wednesday in Philadelphia. Parrish turned herself in to authorities on Friday alongside her attorney.

Police said Lee was hit with such force that she hit a traffic light.

"They have these new cars they are driving. They treat it like an expressway, no care for children or people," said Pamela Brown of Germantown.