ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tesla driver turns self in to police following fatal hit-and-run in Germantown

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsVNY_0gLRqvZu00

A 25-year-old woman wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia's Germantown section turned herself in to police Friday.

Quadera Parrish, of Philadelphia, is charged with homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, involuntary manslaughter and other charges, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngoz8_0gLRqvZu00

Quadera Parrish

According to police, Parrish was driving a grey Tesla at a high rate of speed when she slammed into 21-year-old Dia Lee just before 7 p.m. Monday near Germantown Avenue and Coulter Street.

According to police, the Tesla was recovered Wednesday in Philadelphia. Parrish turned herself in to authorities on Friday alongside her attorney.

Police said Lee was hit with such force that she hit a traffic light.

"They have these new cars they are driving. They treat it like an expressway, no care for children or people," said Pamela Brown of Germantown.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

MA Man Kills PA Mom In Front Of Kids, Shoots Himself: DA

A Massachusetts man shot and killed a Pennsylvania mom of two Wednesday, June 8 before shooting himself during a domestic dispute, authorities said. Police responding to a call of a suicidal person inside a Clark Court home in Northampton Township found Samantha J. Rementer, 31, dead and Thadius W. McGrath, 35, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face around 5 p.m., Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Germantown#New Cars
CBS Philly

Officer Fires Gun During Struggle With Suspect Wanted For Stealing Car, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were tense moments in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Monday night as an officer discharged his weapon after chasing a suspect wanted for stealing a car, according to police. Police say officers tried to stop the 20-year-old suspect at Front Street and Lehigh Avenue, but he bailed from the car and ran away. One officer caught up to him on the 2600 block of Waterloo Street. That’s when the two fell to the ground and police say a struggle ensued. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun. The officer then pulled a gun and fired, but did not hit the suspect. The suspect got up and ran away again. He was eventually arrested at Howard Steet and Lehigh Avenue. No one was hurt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

North Philadelphia teen disappeared just before midnight

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on June 21, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Jainaliz M. Cruz was last seen at her home on the 2100 block of N. 8th Street around 11:30 pm. It is unknown what Cruz had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NJ.com

19-year-old was driving more than 100 mph before fatal collision, cops say

Authorities have charged a 19-year-old motorist with death by auto following a crash that killed a Gloucester County woman in February. Tyler Proffitt, of Turnersville, was allegedly driving a Subaru Impreza at more than 100 mph on southbound Route 42/North Black Horse Pike around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 before his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 39-year-old Williamstown woman, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy