How does overturning Roe v. Wade impact women in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware?

By Trish Hartman
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

After the Supreme Court's highly anticipated ruling striking down Roe v. Wade , many Pennsylvanians will look to the candidates up for election in November.

Right now, in Pennsylvania, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks in a pregnancy. Abortions may be performed after 24 weeks only if the mother's health is at risk.

The Republican-controlled state legislature is moving several bills through the House that would restrict abortion access.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, transforming abortion rights in US

Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has said he will veto them. But in November, voters across the Commonwealth will choose a new governor.

Republican candidate Sen. Doug Mastriano said during a primary debate this spring that he is firmly against abortion at all stages of pregnancy - with no exceptions for rape or incest.

"I am pro-life. It's the number one issue," said Mastriano. "I'm at conception. We're going to have to work our way towards that."

Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro said he will keep Pennsylvania's abortion laws as they are.

"Look, it's not freedom to tell a woman what she can do with her own body and tell them that the politicians in Harrisburg know better. That's not freedom," said Shapiro.

The GOP-controlled legislature currently has several bills pending including Mastriano's "heart beat bill" banning an abortion after six weeks.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law nationwide for almost 50 years.

There is also a bill for a constitutional amendment to put a decision on the ballot for voters to decide. That could go either way - the restrictions that could come out of that would eliminate taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions.

RELATED: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans

Stacy Hawkins, vice dean of Rutgers Law School in Camden, said this ruling was not a surprise, and while it will have widespread effects on abortion laws, she believes it will have an impact on voter turnout.

"But perhaps one of the positive consequences is that it really is going to ignite significant voter engagement," said Hawkins.

In New Jersey, abortion rights are protected by state law.

In May, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed legislation protecting patients and providers from legal retaliation from other states.

"Let there be no doubt we will ensure that every woman in New Jersey has access to an abortion into the full range of reproductive services they deserve as a matter of right," said Murphy during a press conference Friday morning.

RELATED: How does overturning Roe affect IVF? Fertility experts sound alarm over Supreme Court decision

Delaware also has abortion rights protected in state law.

Similar to New Jersey, legislation was recently introduced to expand access to abortion in Delaware, and protect providers and patients from legal action from other states in anticipation of Roe being overturned.

RELATED: Protesters gather in Philadelphia after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Protesters gathered outside City Hall in Philadelphia Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade.

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
'This is so awesome. It's a miracle!' GOP Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene joins pro-life celebrations after Roe v Wade is overturned by SCOTUS - with DC police 'fully-activated' as US braces for weekend of rioting and violence

Controversial Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said the end of Roe v Wade is 'a miracle', as Washington DC's police was 'fully-activated' in anticipation of a weekend of rioting and violence. Speaking moments after the Supreme Court handed down its 6-3 opinion Friday, Greene said: 'I think it’s a...
Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Pittsburgh will ask state Supreme Court to allow its assault-rifle weapons ban to stand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the wake of the Tree of Life massacre, the city of Pittsburgh passed a bill to ban the assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines used in the attack. But so far, both Common Pleas and Commonwealth Court judges have ruled the city overstepped its power.KDKA's Andy Sheehan: Do you believe you have the power to regulate?Mayor Ed Gainey: We need to be able to preempt state law to be able to create our own gun laws if we want to protect our own municipalities.The city plans on Monday to file an appeal with the state Supreme Court to allow...
Overturning other constitutional rights are possible but will require action at the state or local level

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion rights for all has created concern about other rights grounded in the same provisions of the U.S. Constitution.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano, an attorney, explains, it's not clear yet how far this conservative court will go in future cases.In law school, hours are spent debating constitutional rights that we often take for granted but are not explicitly spelled out in the Constitution. Now, scholars say the Supreme Court's action in the Dobbs case to overturn abortion rights calls some of those other rights into question."People should be quite concerned...
