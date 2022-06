VALLEJO -- Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of suspect's vehicle were punctured by a spike strip. The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive being shot, according to a news release from Fairfield police shared at 3:51 a.m. Monday. The pursuit began after officers attempted a traffic stop on Hall's vehicle about 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Texas Street. Hall failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit, during which he fired...

VALLEJO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO