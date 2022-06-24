ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

FRANKEN & GRASSLEY HAVE OPPOSING VIEWS ON ROE V WADE RULING

By Woody Gottburg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIKE FRANKEN, THE DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER TO REPUBLICAN SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY, SAYS THE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING OVERTURNING ROE VS WADE MAY PROMPT MORE IOWA INDEPENDENTS AND REPUBLICANS TO SAY IT’S TIME FOR A CHANGE. FRANKEN16 OC…….THEIR HAND.” :03. FRANKEN DESCRIBES THE OPINION AS...

How far can Iowa Republicans go to ban abortion?

The worst-case scenario for bodily autonomy in Iowa played out over the past ten days. First, the Iowa Supreme Court on June 17 overturned its own 2018 precedent that established a fundamental right to abortion, protected by the state constitution. Then, the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade decision that established a federal constitutional right to an abortion, and the related Casey decision of 1992.
IOWA STATE
PLANNED PARENTHOOD TO STAY OPEN IN IOWA

PLANNED PARENTHOOD FACILITIES IN IOWA WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER ABORTION AND OTHER SERVICES IN THE WAKE OF THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ACTION THAT OVERTURNED THE ROE V WADE RIGHT TO ABORTION RULING. PP3 OC…DOORS REMAIN OPEN. :06. THAT’S SARAH STOESZ (STAYCE). SHE’S PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD NORTH...
IOWA STATE
GOP lawmaker endorses Democrat seeking reelection to state senate

A retiring Republican member of the Iowa House who’s a former member of the Iowa GOP’s governing board has endorsed a Democrat seeking reelection to the Iowa Senate. It may not be unprecedented, but it’s rare. A news release issued this morning announced Republican State Representative Jarad Klein of Keota is endorsing Democratic Senator Kevin Kinney of Oxford. Kinney faces Republican State Senator Dawn Discoll of Williamsburg in the General Election.
IOWA STATE
Lawmakers look at what comes next for Iowa follow overturning of Roe v. Wade

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several states have already taken action to ban abortion in some way, but Iowa is not one of them. Gov. Kim Reynolds would have to call for a special session. KCCI reached out to the governor's office on Friday following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. A spokesperson for the governor told KCCI that the governor would not be available for an interview, but that they were looking to offer an availability next week.
IOWA STATE
Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Iowa

A Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion won’t make an immediate change to abortion rights in Iowa – but that could change if Republican lawmakers get their way.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s statement on overturning of Roe v. Wade

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issues a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to embody more perfectly the enduring truth on which it was founded: that all human beings, without exception, are created equal. By that measure, today’s historic decision is clearly one such moment. But the fight for life is not over. As Governor, I won’t rest until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.”
IOWA STATE
Iowans react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court puts the legality of abortions in the hands of the states. In anticipation of a decision by the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, many Iowans have protested in recent weeks. Others celebrated Friday as the decision came down.
IOWA STATE
Anti-abortion supporters rally at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturday morning, a group of anti-abortion Iowans gathered on the west steps of the Iowa Capitol, praying for lawmakers to pass stricter abortion laws after theU.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. "We are here to provide support for the Supreme Court as they...
IOWA STATE
Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
