ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Indiana fugitive dies after shootout with police in Warrick County

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakercountry.com

Indiana man airlifted following motorcycle accident Saturday evening

An Indiana man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a motorcycle accident that occurred on Lakeway Drive Saturday evening. According to Russell Springs Police, Terry W. Smith, age 67, of Perin, Indiana, was operating a 2008 GMC Yukon and attempted to turn left into Coe’s Steakhouse at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he turned into the path of 44-year-old Michael Cochran, of Liberty, Indiana, who was operating a motorcycle.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Body of Vincennes man found in Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday Hoosier Energy Security informed dispatch that while they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, one boat had failed to return in response […]
VINCENNES, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Local Trooper Named 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year

Lowell– Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the recipient of the 2021 Indiana State Police Trooper of the Year. This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the department’s lofty standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
LOWELL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
City
Lynnville, IN
Warrick County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Indiana Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. An Indiana special deputy was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday. According to the CCSO, Special Deputy Kaitlynn Baker, who is also a Jail Corporal was driving a Sheriff's Office vehicle west on Farmers Gravel Road, approaching County Road 300W when another driver crashed into her.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Operation Blue Heat Results in 68 Arrests on 171 Criminal Charges

North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Indiana State Police#The Us Marshal#Multi Agency Taskforce#Isp
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville troopers recognized by Indiana State Police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two local heroes were recognized by state police for their service, bravery and devotion to citizens of Indiana. The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony Friday to award them for their accomplishments. Trooper Tanner Hurley was selected as the “2021 Trooper of the District” by the Command Staff from the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Indiana Scout Leader Arrested

An Indiana scout leader is behind bars after being extradited from Florida on charges of abusing kids in his care. The HCSO says that back in February of this year an adult man came forward to tell officers that his former troop leader, Kevin Coley, 47, had inappropriate sexual contact with him as far back as 2012.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

DNR: Kayaker dies after falling into eastern Indiana pond

HOLTON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 45-year-old Indianapolis man has been pulled from a pond in eastern Indiana after falling into the water while kayaking. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Saturday that Braulio Bustamante reportedly fell into the private pond about 6:45 p.m. Friday in Holton, southeast of Indianapolis. Bustamante’s body […]
HOLTON, IN
FOX59

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Teens Save People and Pets from House Fire

Three Indiana teens are nothing short of heroes after saving multiple people and animals from a burning home. The Kokomo Fire Department is praising the heroic actions of these 3 young men that saved 5 people and 4 pets last week. A recent Facebook post from the Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 explained how Alex Lindley, Max Campbell and Julian Lindley jumped into action when they drove by a house fire on their way home late at night. The three teens, ages 17, 17, and 15, immediately called 911 and began helping the family in the burning home,
KOKOMO, IN
14news.com

Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21. [Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb passes Constitutional Carry law]. There will still be exceptions...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy