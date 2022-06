Tracing a lifetime of adventures on the water in 25 boats. THE FIRST TIME I EVER WANTED TO TRY kayaking was during a guided raft trip with the Boy Scouts. We were on the class III Gorge section of the South Fork American River in California, and I was around 14 years old. As our raft plowed through fun rapids, I watched skillful kayakers dipping their blades, swiveling their torsos, and expertly maneuvering sleek boats through crashing hydraulics. I want to do this, I thought. Learn to kayak, be a raft guide. So, I asked the late-20s guide about it.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO