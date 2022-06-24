Norman V. Thompson Jr.

R. Scott Jennings, age 67, of Manhattan, passed away on June 24, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, after a long journey fighting ALS. Scott was born October 12, 1954, in Columbia, Mo., the son of Robert Thomas and Shirley Ann (Kingsley) Jennings. Scott grew up in Manhattan, Ks. where he graduated high school and met the love of his life, Linda. They were later married on August 18, 1973, in Manhattan. Scott attended Emporia State University on a pitching scholarship and lived in Emporia, Ks., for nearly 20 years. He and Linda had many ties within the community, including a close-knit softball group, other athletic activities, and many friends. Scott worked as an Interior Designer and was involved in the Emporia Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Emporia United Way. After being diagnosed with ALS in 1991, Scott and his family moved back to Manhattan.

