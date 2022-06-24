Norman V. Thompson Jr. 71, of Alta Vista, KS, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Manhattan, KS. Cremation will take place. A graveside service with military honors will take place at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Kansas Veterans'...
Dr. Jack W. Martin, Ph.D., passed away on June 10, 2022, in Wamego, KS. A devoted husband and father, Jack was married to Vicki Lynn Flesher Martin on August 6, 1961, who proceeded him in death on their 55th wedding anniversary in 2016, and together they had three children, Sharla, Kelly, and Justin.
Charles Earl Mallory, 48 years died June 22, 2022 in Torrington, WY. He was born on September 19, 1973 in Beloit, KS, the son of Donald and Betty (Taylor) Mallory. Charles was raised in Kansas before enlisting in the US Army. He served with the 425th Transportation Company while stationed in Iraq. Charles also served with the Army Fire Department while stationed in Texas. Following his time in the Army, Charles worked for the Clay Center Street Department, worked as a truck driver, and spent the last 9 years working as a Highway Maintenance Technician for the Wyoming Dept. of Transportation. He was a member of the American Legion. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, a sister and a brother.
R. Scott Jennings, age 67, of Manhattan, passed away on June 24, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan, after a long journey fighting ALS. Scott was born October 12, 1954, in Columbia, Mo., the son of Robert Thomas and Shirley Ann (Kingsley) Jennings. Scott grew up in Manhattan, Ks. where he graduated high school and met the love of his life, Linda. They were later married on August 18, 1973, in Manhattan. Scott attended Emporia State University on a pitching scholarship and lived in Emporia, Ks., for nearly 20 years. He and Linda had many ties within the community, including a close-knit softball group, other athletic activities, and many friends. Scott worked as an Interior Designer and was involved in the Emporia Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Emporia United Way. After being diagnosed with ALS in 1991, Scott and his family moved back to Manhattan.
Robert R. “Bob” Snell, age 90, of Manhattan, died June 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 17, 1932, in St. John, Kansas, the son of Eugene S. and Jennie I. (Ross) Snell. On May 2, 1952, in Friona, Texas, he was married to Lila L. Witt. Mr. Snell served for two years in the army, and was honorably discharged at the rank of.
Comments / 0