Kansas State

‘Jarring betrayal’: Kansas District Attorney refuses to criminalize abortions

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFiWU_0gLR3SNx00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – A Kansas District Attorney has vowed to join 82 other elected prosecutors across the U.S. in refusing to prosecute abortion cases after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday that she will be joining other elected prosecutors “who are committed to use their well-established discretion and refuse to prosecute those who seek, assist in or provide abortions, calling the criminalization of abortion care ‘a mockery of justice.'” The District Attorneys represent around 87 million people from 28 states according to Valdez’s statement.

Kansas lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade decision

The right to make a very personal decision is no longer available to many Americans,” Valdez said. “My office cannot and will not devote time and resources to pursue cases that erode public safety and compromise public health. Prosecutors have a duty and the authority to exercise discretion to pursue only cases that serve the community’s interest. Criminalizing this personal healthcare decision does not serve our community’s interest. Therefore, I have signed the pledge that my office will not criminalize those who seek or provide abortion.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez

Going further, Valdez said that abortions have been or soon will be banned in at least 26 states. She went on to say that Texas possessed “draconian and dangerous statutes” alongside Alabama where those who perform an abortion will face life sentences in prison.

The list of other Attorneys General from across the U.S. include:

  • Thomas J. Donovan, Jr. – Vermont
  • Keith Ellison – Minnesota
  • Maura Healey – Massachusetts
  • Edward E. Manibusan – Northern Marian Islands
  • Dana Nessel – Michigan
  • Karl Racine – District of Columbia

The list of other elected prosecutors from states with trigger laws or laws banning abortion include:

  • Wesley Bell – St. Louis County, Missouri
  • Danny Carr – Jefferson County, Alabama
  • John T. Chisholm – Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
  • Shameca Collins – sixth Judicial District, Mississippi
  • John Creuzot – Dallas County, Texas
  • Glenn Funk – Nashville, Tennessee
  • José Garza – Travis County, Texas
  • Joe Gonzales – Bexar County, Texas
  • Mark Gonzalez – Nueces County, Texas
  • David Leyton – Genesee County, Michigan
  • Kren McDonald – Oakland County, Michigan
  • Brian Middleton – Fort Bend County, Texas
  • Jody Owens – Hinds County, Mississippi
  • Eli Savit – Washtenaw County, Michigan
  • Daniella Shorter – 22nd Judicial District, Mississippi
  • Carol Siemon – Ingham County, Michigan
  • Matthew J. Wiese – Marquette County, Michigan
FBI investigating Kansas Co. officials for misuse of COVID-19 money

Kansans will have the option of voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for the Value Them Both amendment later this year on Aug. 2, 2022.

To read the full letter from Valdez, see below:

MEDIA RELEASE DA Suzanne Valdez Pledge to Not Prosecute Abortions by Matthew Self on Scribd

To read the full letter from the elected prosecutors, see below:

FJP Post Dobbs Abortion Joint Statement by Matthew Self on Scribd

